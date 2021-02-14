Theater review The new puppet theater offers visions of happy infertility

The Extinction Paradise, which premiered at the Turku Factory Theater, makes not only dives into the Baltic Sea, but also many dives into the world of the childless.

An paradise of extinction. Premiere at Tehdas Teatteri in Turku 12. 2. The performance was streamed. Screenplay Reetta Niemelä, direction Alma Rajala, sound design Tuuli Kyttälä, lights Nadja Räikkä, puppets and staging Heini Maaranen, costumes Noora Salmi. On stage Petriikka Pohjanheimo, Riina Tikkanen, Merja Pöyhönen. ★★★★

What if infertility is not a deficiency? What can life be like if you don’t multiply?

Dedicated researcher Eeva (Petriikka Pohjanheimo) dives for work in the Baltic Sea. After each dive, he feels closer to other species such as fish and birds. He studies the animals and algae of the base, which he manages to look at for an infinitely long time. Eve, who is in her forties, is also childless, so according to the noise around her, she is missing something, even though she herself is not so experienced.

Factory premiered at the Theater An paradise of extinction makes not only dives into the Baltic Sea, but also many dives into the world of the childless. Each time you dive, a different sight appears in the show, none of which is sad.

The stories of mothers and those suffering from infertility have now been set aside for a moment: An paradise of extinction creates different, happy visions.

An paradise of extinction is Alma Rajalan the first work of the new puppet theater group Mechanical Swan. It premiered on Friday at the Factory Theater. The new group brings together strong visualists and puppetry experts such as Merja Pöyhönen and Riina Tikkanen. The Ostrobothnian also sings beautifully.

Reetta Niemelä has previously, as a writer, tirelessly and intensively photographed, researched, and presented various species. Niemelä’s text skillfully combines animal symbolism and shamanism.

In the performance diving suits are worn and stripped, as if creating new leather and trying out new roles. Likewise, the veils of weeping women, the armor of the squirrels, the crowns decorated with the plastic eggs of the Vela queens, or voluntarily childless women, the large and small algae, the dough etaan What a variety of materials is used in this presentation!

Puppet theater creates a unique way of being in the world with different elements, not just new kinds of visions and stories. Tuuli Kyttälä the breathtaking sound design forms its own microcosm.

Everything has its place and time, every material is created In a paradise of extinction your very own relationship. This also creates a new kind of thinking. And the world.

Eve and the women on board with him live in harmony. One of these women enjoys her motherhood, and to the other, being in debt, that is, being voluntarily childless, has always been a proud choice of her own, which can be tubulated after a day of work.

There is a place for all women, no confrontations are needed.

The premiere could be watched on the home couch as a stream. Friday’s premiere streaming was interrupted and the picture quality was blurry. I watched the show again as a recording on Saturday when the recording didn’t travel and the picture was clear.