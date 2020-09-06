Theater assessment The Man Cannot Rape present is a wonderful selection from Lilla Teatern proper now, and Minttu Mustakallio suits the lead position completely

The revenge story of the present turns into a posh one opening up gender roles and energy patterns.

Drama

I’m . Finnish premiere at Lilla Teatern. Textual content Märta Tikkanen, dramatization Lo Kauppi and Sara Giese, scenography and costumes Sven Haraldsson, music Robert Kock, choreography Ulriikka Heikinheimo, lighting design Ville Aaltonen, disguise Milja Mensonen, sound expertise Niklas Lundström. On stage, Minttu Mustakallio, Robert Kock, Pia Runnakko, Joachim Wigelius, Ulriikka Heikinheimo and Alexander Wendelin. ★★★★★

Märta Tikkanen printed in 1975 A person can’t be raped isn’t solely a (shock) feminist traditional that retains its worth, but in addition a fictional novel for the grey areas of the 2020 # meto-era. A wonderful selection for Lilla Teatern proper now!

The lately divorced Tove Randers (Mint Mustakallio) turns 40, goes to a celebration to have fun it and leads to the wee hours along with his dance associate Martin W (Robert Kock) residence. Martin claims that the girl likes arduous grips although she doesn’t admit it, and underneath that pretext rapes Tove. Tove, in the meantime, takes revenge for raping a person.

The revenge story turns into a posh one which reveals gender roles and energy patterns Sara Giesen and Lo Kaupin in dramatization and underneath the direct path of Giesen.

All is proven on the entrance ramp and close to the sting is already the rear wall. On the wall, Tove attracts her rape plan in addition to the entire case. Alongside it, Tove’s backgrounds unfold, resembling the reason for her divorce and the male relationships wherein Tove has develop into a pawn in males’s gossip and develop into deserted by the person she adores. His sons develop as much as be males. He feels that no relationship is equal.

When the efficiency has handed tof, I discover that it has smuggled me into many various grey moments associated to proudly owning and letting go of one other and sexual disgrace, and particularly the legal guidelines that decide these items – clinically exactly. The efficiency extracts the acute sharpness shrouded in ordinaryness from the novel.

The actor ensemble has a standard rhythm and excellent timing, as if laughing and passing, they break up the occasions, telling them as a choir. Roles are blended, there’s a group within the voice, we, not an remoted case.

Timeline depend on a couple of props landmarks and epoch outfits. The concepts of marriage within the 70s and the standing of girls are so very completely different than they’re at the moment, however the query of whether or not we will stay as equal, full folks facet by facet in a relationship, sexual activity or in any other case has not misplaced its relevance. In truth, with the #meto speak, it has come to the fore.

A person can’t be raped by advantage of its mode of operation, acts particularly because the opener of the patriarchate. From Brecht there are nonetheless helpful instruments.

It’s actually arduous to think about anybody appropriate for a task in addition to Mint Mustakallio. There may be each an on a regular basis and a invaluable current in him, and the virtually convulsive want to not fall sufferer to the fold is damaged by the flexibility to take issues in a cool, nearly ironic distance.

I’ve by no means witnessed stage violence just like the rape scene organized by Mustakallio, described intimately, which disturbs the awkwardness and feelings. The spectators are within the a part of the witness, not the horror. The kickback efficiency shakes.

Presentation after makes the thoughts sigh: Thanks Minttu Mustakallio, for all the ladies! However A person can’t be raped isn’t actually a man-woman work, and particularly not in trendy occasions. It’s a extra common account of human steepness, condemnation, and disgrace in a world the place fact doesn’t survive with out violence and the place equality is a lie that secures stronger energy and honor.

Revolt is required, nonetheless.