Theater evaluation The Life Power of the Nationwide Theater presents three views on enjoyment

The conflict-free nature of life doesn’t imply uniformity, and tolerance helps the efficiency.

Life Power on the Nationwide Theater’s Personal Floor on September 9. Textual content and course Sini Pesonen and Asta Honkamaa, staging and costume design Auli Turtiainen, gentle and video design Ina Niemelä, sound design Jani Peltola. Performers Arttu Kurttila, Anne Pajunen, Ilja Peltonen and Tiina Weckström. ★★★★

Sini Pesosen and Asta to Honkamaa Life power set in movement out of friendship in addition to the pursuit of pure pleasure. Due to the corona pandemic, as a substitute of 1 joint efficiency, three views on enjoyment are introduced.

The primary is Ina Niemelä a brief movie wherein the pushing of your fingers into the mould of your personal column and the intercourse of bugs stimulate – the cycle and the motion of life are shameless pleasures in it, even framed with very private humor.

The subsequent half is a miniature play wherein pleasure is discovered with out struggling and the third half is a consolation play wherein the insanity of pleasure and pleasure is sought within the midst of grief. Each present a powerful feminist undertone. Views are allowed to coexist, not compete and one another’s coexistence within the presence of the celebration.

Non-conflict doesn’t imply similarity or consistency. This permissiveness helps the efficiency in an enthralling means.

Within the first partially, the passive-aggressiveness of the start melts away with a fast assertion after which strange life spreads on the stage. As an alternative of everydayness, nonetheless, they present, really feel and revel in. Karelian pie with egg butter, post-sauna cowardice, trampoline leaping.

Specifying several types of toffee Arttu Kurttilan monolog, Tiina Weckström rejoicing in ampoule strawberries and the anomaly related to sauna heating that doesn’t result in a quarrel unravel all of the dramatic terrain of continually trying to find a skeleton in a closet and chasing the evil lurking beneath the floor shell.

As an alternative of denying struggling, it’s above all a matter of specializing in pleasure.

Within the third part Anne Pajusen the lady she performs lives within the midst of grief, however finds solace in friendship and an impartial angle. The connection to at least one’s personal emotions is reassuring not like the escape from actuality. Auli Turtiainen the costumes combine the childhood protected animal characters of the fashionable arch, and the staging and lights drain honey and warmth with out hindrance to the performers throwing themselves into the track numbers.

The efficiency seeks many issues which were distinctive to the performing arts. I used to be pondering, for instance Emilia Kokon writings about fragile buildings and specializing in issues thought-about irrelevant, or the Oblivia group’s forest-themed idyll. Within the life power there may be, nonetheless, a type of simplicity in locations — pointing somewhat than displaying and, above all, experiencing.

In some locations, the work is unnecessary to state as a substitute of the delicate and fussy pursuit of shades.

A few of the efficiency – just like the lyrics and a few of the appearing work – is totally sensible in high quality. Generally, then again, the management of the stage and the entire, in addition to the interpretation of the textual content, are midway there. I hope individuals prefer it Vitality much more uneven than a protected high quality product.

Safety longing and the expertise of injustice drive individuals in direction of intolerance.

Many The life power social cues appear to make man lengthy for an idyll as a matter of respect.

Then again, though the efficiency doesn’t assemble contradictions, the world round it creates a battle in it. Or are conflicts purely obvious should you actually focus precisely on what an individual wants?

The life power social secrecy appeals to me. Chips crumbling within the mouth, rocking, feeling Cascade Rock child or Silvana Imamin tempo. Candy, blissful and excellent. Wiser than I observed.