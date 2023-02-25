Theater Review | The Lehto child’s farewell to the mammoth father Jörn Donner will be brilliantly realized at the Kom theater

An original and functional dramatization of the book Rikkaruoho by Jörn Donner’s illegitimate son Otto Gabrielsson has been made.

Rikkaruoho, first performance at the Kom theater on 24.2. Dramatized and directed by Laura Mattila from Otto Gabrielsson’s book. ★★★★

“Two by chance produced children of the 80s, both were mistakes, but they live on,” wrote Jörn Donner in his book Mammoth. Remaining pretences (2013) about children outside their marriages.

The rude statement is crushing the son born from Donner’s side relationship Otto Gabrielsson. A tome with more than a thousand pages would also work well as a physical killing tool, Gabrielsson reflected in his book about the non-existent paternal relationship Weed. Last letter to father (2020).

Rikkaruoho nomination comes from a Swedish writer by Sigrid Combüchen Jörn Donner’s book Before you’re gone from a review in which he called Gabrielsson a weedy waste oat (Swedish: vildhavre).

in the Kom Theater Weed– has taken the interpretation of the work literally Mammoth and the overwhelming destructive power of its author. From the roof of the concrete pillars hanging from the ceiling and the monolith standing on the stage, the tender weed descendants are trying to fight their way to their full extent.

The director of the young generation Laura Mattila the adaptation of the accounting, which often proceeds in a uniform manner in Gabrielsson’s book, is ingenious. Mattila clearly has an eye for material recycling, for example in 2020 he directed a brilliant one Büchner-variation Full Pull, Woyzeck theater in Jurkka.

Now Mattila has selected the intersecting and often contradictory inner voices of the narrator in Gabrielsson’s book into five characters. These five manifestations of Otto Gabrielsson gather in the performance for a literary therapeutic retreat on a small inland sea island.

The purpose is to produce material about their painful relationship with their father.

Last letter they write to their father as the leader of the group, the psychologist Otto Vilma Melasniemias the mute child Otto Ella Mettänenclingy-Otto Juho Milonoffthe poet-Otto Niko Saarela and the avenger-Otto Miiko Toiviainen. The distanced narrative solution brings naturalness, even playfulness, to the interpretation. Spectators are also invited to this retreat.

When the Otos are working on the last letter to their father, we see tragicomic glimpses of the life of the cultural monolith Donner’s groveling child. They tell about the eternal fate of the bystander: instead of a Playstation, the eagerly awaited birthday present is a leftover vinaigrette from the father’s Finnish family.

The long-awaited meeting with the father is a fifteen-minute coffee break, which ends in a desperate attempt to reach the father’s hand between the closing elevator doors.

Otto is in his father’s prison, trying to get out of this, but he gets the status of a writer he has long dreamed of with his book that borrows his father’s provocative style and tells about the same father. Has he turned into his father?

The actors Ensemble acting is a joy, the Otos naturally blend into each other, but are also independent characters.

Juho Milonoff makes a little treat imitating Donner and Ella Mettänen’s beautiful song numbers elevate the performance. Visual narrative solutions, such as hand-conjured shadow images on the walls, repeat the theme of the prehistoric mammoth. We are talking about the kind of paternal model and legacy that hopefully is already history.

The show expands to question the justification of glorifying the fathers of the nation, the mammoths of the past era.

And when the inevitable is finally spoken out loud: that it has been waiting for 36 years for a father to tell his son that he loves his son, a prehistoric monster is unleashed at the retreat.

In the beautiful farewell scene at the end, thanks to the father’s alcohol, fish oil from the Baltic Sea and tobacco tar, the well-preserved kalmo rises from the dead, naturally to write a pointed column.

Stage design by Julia Jäntti, costume design by Mirva Mietala, lighting design by Julia Jäntti and Veli-Ville Sivén, makeup design by Leila Mäkynen, song production and arrangement by Eva Louhivuori. In the roles Vilma Melsniemi, Ella Mettänen, Juho Milonoff, Niko Saarela, Miiko Toiviainen.