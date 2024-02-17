Theater Review | The “Ilmsta rahaa” farce, which made headlines because of Aku Hirviniemi, is in the wrong place at the wrong time

The Kaupunginteatteri's Without Money only gets laughs after the intermission, when no one knows what it's all about anymore.

Farce

Money out of thin air. Premiere on the big stage of the Helsinki City Theater on February 15. Michael Cooney's farce directed by Sari Siikander. ★★

A farce the central idea is to portray people who are in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Sometimes it may even happen that the farce itself happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

It's far from fun.

The last time I remember something like this happening at the Helsinki City Theater was almost ten years ago, when a senior official played by an elderly theater manager pushed a scantily clad young female actress' secretary into the serving trolley to hide her from his wife who rushed to the scene.

I'm not entirely sure of the details because I've tried to forget the whole incident, but I think there was a play by Ray Cooney farce The minister is being taken away and an actor had to work in the serving wagon for quite some time Sari Siikander.

I don't remember my past meanness. The matter came to mind while watching the spring farce at the city theater.

For the public serving Ray Cooney's son this time by Michael Cooney a farce of success Money out of thin air (Cash On Delivery1996) directed by Sari Siikander.

Sari Siikander is a versatile actor and in recent years he has increasingly directed revues, comedies and farces with a very sharp touch.

It just won't go now.

In Michael Cooney's farce, sexism doesn't prove to be a problem. In farce, there is simply no clear starting point from which the surprising events would start to make us laugh.

Pekka Strangin acted and Reita Lounatvuoren In suommenno, an unemployed man placed in Ala-Malm has been defrauding the National Pension Service for a couple of years by inventing subtenants for himself and for them ailments and injuries that are covered by society's support. When the inspector comes, the man tries to get out of trouble by letting these people he made up in his head out of the day.

Emilia Sinisalo achieves a heroic performance when he plays a sloppy inspector without a single decent co-star. All means are used, from funny wigs and special postures to fraying clothes and a growing state of intoxication.

The character played by Pekka Strang has cheated Kela.

Premiere audience woke up to react to the events of the stage only when playing a family center employee Heidi Heralan appearing on stage, but the fun of the show really only starts after the intermission, when no one knows who the other people involved in the events are anymore.

Raising your head is, of course, a lot of fun.

The presentation the problems are probably largely production related.

Michael Cooney's farce has had time to be performed at the beginning of the millennium, certainly in all other cities in Finland, and usually under the same name After stoppages.

It was unclear to me whether the show aims to appeal to nostalgia or what Money out of thin air will do in Helsinki in 2024.

Another widely known problem related to the show is the change of the lead actor at the beginning of the rehearsals, when Aku Hirviniemi was left out of the production due to the message commotion. This has driven another to play a central role Janne Katajan in a difficult position.

After a long-time opponent disappeared from the side, Kataja doesn't always have enough means to control the big stage of the city theater.

How do we get to that Money out of thin air also seems to be in the wrong place.

I do not know does the theater have plans to move the show to smaller premises at some point, but Antti Mattila the set is strangely framed in the middle of the wide stage and even pushed quite far from the stands.

However, the audience felt that everything that the theater's own experienced farce masters Heidi Herala, Jari Pehkonen and Pekka Huotari in their smaller roles did.

Suomennos Reita Lounatvuori, stage design Antti Mattila, costumes Elina Vättö, disguise Jutta Kainulainen. Starring Pekka Strang, Janne Kataja, Emilia Sinisalo.