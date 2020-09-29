Theater review The concluding part of the activist trilogy asks who has the edge to act for change and what it requires

The trilogy, directed by Helena Kallio, ends by giving climate fighters and antifascists a historical perspective.

Activist Play 3 in KokoTeatter. Screenplay and direction Helena Kallio, music Anni Elif Egecioglu, lighting design June Horton-White, costume design Virve Karoliina Balk. Choreography Anna Veijalainen. in the roles Anni Elif Egecioglu, Tuuli Heinonen, Anna Veijalainen, the video features Helena Kallio and Kaisla Löyttyjärvi. ★★★★

The whole theater Activist play 3 decide on a trilogy of activists at different times and in different situations.

Helena Kallion directed and largely also written alone, the trilogy now ends with giving the Black lives matter movement, climate fighters and anti-fascists a historical perspective.

The ethos of the performance is both modern and ancient.

On the one hand, it emphasizes the power of the individual in change, but on the other hand, it seems that it is not a matter of individual choices per se, but specifically of one person’s ability to understand and influence the big picture.

Typically, the most important thing about the rock is not preaching but making alignments and crystallizations from abundant material.

Trilogy the third part makes a synthesis of the two previous parts. It raises both a critique of feminist structures and the question of the relationship between activism and law-abiding.

Where in the previous section, In a dancing agitator, the (female) individual was asked about the possibilities of freedom in the respective system of power, Activist play 3 emphasizes the emergence of activists as children and the influence of mothers, sisters and children.

Eventually, at the mouth of the environmental movement, there is talk of a primordial number like the mother’s lap as a common home for all people.

Emmett Tillin fateful protests, Rosa Parksin and Angela Davisin (Tuuli Heinonen) highlight the long shadows of racism, which Trump currently poking.

Another the line is made up of far-right opponent Angela Davis, who strongly emphasizes leftism and is not only truncated as an opponent of racism, and Ulrike Meinhof and Anna Lindh (Anna Veijalainen).

The third line is formed around the environmental movement from Anna Lindh to the power figure of the environmental movement, marine biologist To Rachel Carson (Helena Kallio) and To Greta Thunberg.

Any the lines do not work in a dead end, but similarities are built between persons and eras, sometimes with grotesque hooks, for without humor they would not last. For example, Ronald of Veijalainen’s “better dead than red” Reagan should be mentioned as a great side character.

However, the roles performed by the three performers on stage as well as the role performances of the two video-only actors sometimes remain information smashes and not always so peculiar. Anni Elif Egecioglun jazz-influenced, bright music brings life to the crowd.

A civilized play also assumes the viewer to throw civilization between legal statements and political rhetoric when William Blakea, when a satirical protest song, when a strong correspondence between the two women erotic charge glowing.

There is no fear of pathetic, emotions are always on the surface, which of course keeps the viewers awake but also makes the performance such that the nuances are overwhelmed.

There are, of course, reasons for this, as the material continues to shock, such as documentary material from the Ku Klux Klan or a forensic dentist. Helena Rannan certificates of the Srebrenica massacre. Even from these examples, it can be seen that this is a broad synthesis.

The whole theater The performance is also exhilarating by the fact that dark-skinned, bright and strong professional actors Tuuli Heinonen and Kaisla Löyttyjärvi have become performers of racist activists.

Anni Elif Egecioglu, who speaks Finnish and Swedish, plays several side roles. Diversity does not require huge resources, but rather jokes.

Activist play 3 further asks who has the edge to act for change and what it requires.

Actually, the work also answers that question. They work who truly understand the whole picture, think of future generations, and see the impact of politics in everyday life.