Theater Review | The change of actors that attracted the attention of the Kom theater fits the theme of the play – HS reevaluates exceptionally

Changing roles or changing performers is not unheard of in the theater. The new main pair, who quickly jumped into their roles, brought believable tragedy to the British novelty of the Kom theater. HS will exceptionally reevaluate the presentation.

16.3. 17:14

Tragicomedy

Falling birds, Kom theater 15.3. Play by Zinnie Harris, directed by Riikka Oksanen.

British tragicomedy Falling birds had been performed at the Kom theater after its premiere only three times with the original cast, when the theater announced on Tuesday 12.3. about the change of the performers of the main roles.

According to the theater's announcement Vilma Melasniemi and Juho Milonoff left their roles for the time being “due to health reasons”.

On March 13, they jumped into the roles with less than a week's rehearsal time Hanna Raiskinmäki and Tommi Eronen. The premiere of the new crew was on March 13. Before the performance on Friday, March 15, the audience was told that Raiskinmäki and Eronen will continue in the lead roles until the end of the performance season, until May 18.

Role reversals when for whatever reason are certainly not rare. For example Aksa Korttila left his title role in 2022 in the one that premiered at the National Theatre About Ronja Ryövärintityare. He was replaced by an actor from the National Theater Marja Salo and visitor Rosanna Kemppi. The National Theater says that for some performances there are substitutes from the own ensemble, but for cost reasons the substitutes do not participate in the rehearsals. In the event of an accidental illness, the director of the show may also be the one who jumps in to fill the role.

Performers the change fits in a way by Zinnie Harris to the theme of the play, which reflects on the truth and the relationship of different perspectives to the truth. At the center of the show is an ingenious staging solution, a revolving stage moved by the actors, which reveals three different apartments and human relationships as it rotates. Three different perspectives on the events depending on who is running the carousel.

The conditions outside are the same for everyone, oppressive heat, wilting flowers and birds falling dead from the sky. That's what none of the characters in the play want to see.

Liisa and Kristian, played by Raiskinmäki and Eronen, are a middle-class couple whose relationship has drifted to the point where they have to talk seriously. Liisa locks her lawyer husband in the bedroom so that the conversation could go on without interruption. After twenty-one years of marriage, lies and secrets begin to be revealed.

The hand-rotated stage plays an important role in the performance. Pictured are Ella Mettänen (left), Juho Milonoff and Paavo Kääriäinen.

Raiskinmäki and Eronen bring believable seriousness to the performance in the tragicomic genre. The mildly ironic tone seen in the show's premiere has become more subdued to the circumstances of the circle. The image of a couple powerless after an argument, lying in the harsh light of a bad news TV is an image of our time.

A couple brutalizing each other is creepy and pitiful at the same time. The humor springs from a very recognizable, human grimness. Eronen does not empty the pajas all at once, but builds her child-husband economically gradually to accumulate in her self-centeredness. Raiskinmäki's hopelessness is palpable.

It's amazing how well the two have embraced their roles, apart from a couple of small forgetfulness at the beginning, the show progresses smoothly. The live audience is on the side of the performers, when the stage turns to the next scene, Raiskinmäki and Eronen receive generous applause.

The couple daughter, acting with heart blood Ella Mettänen Kati and her former teacher Sami (Paavo Kääriäinen) are the generation whose hope has been deprived in a time without history, climate change and post-truth. There are also hidden secrets in their relationship, which Kati has come to make Sam aware of.

You can change the story by leaving out details, changing the point of view or making bad characters good, as Sami taught Katille at school. The meeting between Sam and Kat further deepens the play's questions about who can be trusted and whether the ultimate truth even exists.

Helena, in the role, brings a third perspective to the history of the characters Matleena Kuusniemi. Helena has received an award for her ten-step vegan challenge aimed at children and is about to go to the award party, when Sami, a boy who wants attention, arrives. The encounter turns into a grinding cycle of evading responsibility and lies.

The air smells like dying roses, hence the original title of the play Scent of Roses refers to. Now it's just not supposed to wake up to sniff the wonderful aspects of life, but to get caught up in the smell of fish.