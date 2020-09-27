Theater review The capital is a good god and the Golden Calf is a new arrangement of five-star theater

The Jotuni interpretation of Roihan and Free Theater is reminiscent of how money brings freedom.

Golden calf. On the Small Stage of the Turku City Theater. Co-production of the city theaters of Kotka, Kouvola, Turku, Kuopio and Jyväskylä, as well as Theater Europe Four and the Free Theater. Arranging, directing and staging of Maria Jotun’s play Mikko Roiha, sound design and graphic design Moe Mustafa, costume design Taina Sivonen. In the roles Ella Mustajärvi, Joonas Kääriäinen, Ritva Grönberg, Markus Ilkka Uolevi and Saara Jokiaho. ★★★★★

Now there are sturdy weapons in use. Maria Jotunin Golden calf is played in a stylized living room, but above it reads CAPITAL. And the gaze is attached to it, to the point of distraction.

But that, like everything else “disturbing,” is thoroughly considered in this interpretation of Jotun, who is celebrating his 140th anniversary; up to an enjoyable contemporary image and contemporary acting.

Mikko Roiha is able to grab the best Berlin influences with his Free Theater team and make them his own. One of them has often been a well-thought-out, architectural staging element and almost brutal lighting solutions, such reductions in Finland are often not dared to go into. Reduction when requires vision and ability to crystallize.

It is already in its third premiere at the Turku City Theater In a golden calf sufficient, in every aspect of it. Like the Actors dancing Charleston all the time. The solution is not glued on, but stems from Jotun’s deep and close readings, that is, the understanding of the surface-level rhythm of the language and the assimilation of Charleston’s sister species, today’s fashionable social dance, lindy hop. Solo, group and pair dances vary. The sweaty and controlled pulse of the performance does not remain an epoch-ware.

Sadan the effects of stock market speculation on people a year ago are described by means of brutal comedy. Roiha also gives coordinates to the interpretation in the hand program – as low-wage women keep society afloat during the Korona era, it would be worth noting how money is more important than thank you. Women at Jotun are greedy for money, because money gives freedom. Men are given freedom when given, and thus they have enough to philosophize.

Ella Mustajärven however, the Eedit, who replaces the man according to his wealth, is also an idealist – just so that obedience happens because of money. Edith’s Little Sister’s Gift (Saara Jokiaro) and office bear Karhun (Joonas Kääriäinen) in relation to marrying money is not done fully consciously. Ritva Grönberg a mother enriched by speculation is like straight from a horror movie. Male characters appear to be rough-handed, accurate typing, such as Markku Ilkka Uolevin (Somero, Honka) and Kääriäinen. Servant Aliina has turned into Alvari, who also has the features of Eedit Honka’s enamored friend Liina.

Roihan in the fourth Jotuni interpretation, intersectionality remains down to the bottom. The show doesn’t talk about identities, gender, or sexual orientation without class and money, as is too often the case today.

Loves, lusts, violations of traditional gender roles, and on the other hand their still-forcing prisons, spin individuals, but capital remains the supreme god. And, as it should be, it seems to be at the heart of Roiha’s interpretation. It’s really a freesia idea in the midst of the art of demonizing all the power of money.

Understanding capital is still shocking, as is always the realization of facts.