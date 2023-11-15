Theater Review | The bystanders group pushes the viewer to a deep change

Side characters do not compromise their freedom of expression when it comes to a taboo topic.

Luukamari. The premiere of the side characters group 15.11.

Salvador Dalí probably should side characters group Luukamar from the surreal staging. Cirko’s hall has a couch, a ladder that leads nowhere, some kind of transparent circular shack that is a device that brings eternal youth, and a runway or autobahn stretched across the middle of the stage.

Here and there there are human-sized dolls and a giant meat hook hangs from the ceiling. by Oscar Dempsey in staging and Ainu Palmun in lighting design, the cardboard pictures of objects hanging from the ceiling are symbols of stage events, which are sometimes illuminated and sometimes fade into oblivion.

And at such a limit Side characters In Luukamar we are all the time: death is changing from symbolic to real, and the fellin-like characters arriving on the stage from different sides seek their own relationship to it, both through speech and physical expression: acrobatics, flexibility, climbing. And with humor! Flowers are juggled and on-liners are struck in a moment that should be sacred.

Bystanders experienced performers – both as circus performers and otherwise – know how to do something that can only be realized by artists who know their own art from the inside out, both technically and holistically. Seemingly sloppy, down to the micro-expressions is conveyed with extreme precision.

How could you forget Henna Kaikula the fragility of the mind of a person who has had many extra years in his life, when he realizes that he wasted his time and didn’t appreciate it? Or the Nietzsche song of two black-hooded “scientists” in which they say that “everything dies”? There is also a character who mourns the death of his dog, a character who wonders about the mourning rituals associated with the death of a neighbor, a guy who seeks eternal youth, one who wants to leave, another who wants to stay.

Milla Jarko, Kaisa Niemi and Saku Mäkelä in the Luukamari performance.

Bystanders group has from the beginning set out to test the limits of circus expression from the premise that it is done what the show needs, not what can be done on stage. Uncompromising has made the stage especially open and free in their infrequently completed, but all the more fulfilling works – both from the execution and from the ballast of the finished work.

Maybe in Finland we are so stuck in genre types and the idea of ​​a total work of art that the freedom of the stage is not valued so much.

The side characters don’t suffer from it, but the elements live side by side, even the sounds create cuts and gaps, rather disintegrating than bringing them together. So what does such an expression achieve? Before anything else, an expression whose polyphony is also an ethical quality, not just an aesthetic invention. No small thing.

The first work I saw already in Suomenlinna, also called Side characters (2016), introduced an expression in which the circus expression was part of a whole, where those left out in different ways reached out for the touch and gaze of others.

The group’s second work My wings don’t fit in the coffee room (2019) took visuality forward. He had directed the first two works Alma Lehmuskallionow the director is a dancer-choreographer Jyrki Karttunen, and according to him, the expression has become even more strongly choreographed. Together with the dramaturg Eira Virekoski the whole created with explores the connection between word and movement, the moment when death changes from concept to reality and word to flesh.

The viewer is not forced to follow the work in a certain way, which makes expression free from the beginning. I can ignore someone and just let the events flow, or I can zoom in on something very closely

At the end, however, I realize that I have experienced quite a journey. Not plot-wise, but a deep change in the relationship with death together with the characters.

