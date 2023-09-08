Theater Review | The 36-year-old interpretation of Ronja The Robber’s Daughter is seen again, and it is wonderfully current

Svenska Teatern’s Ronja Rövardotter is a dark in tone and visually stunning performance of Astrid Lindgren’s beloved book classic.

Ronja Rövardotter at Svenska Teatern 6.9. Dramatization of Astrid Lindgren’s novel by Annina Enckell. Directed by David Sandqvist. ★★★★★

“Du Varg du varg, kom inte hit…”

Svenska Teatern on the way home Ronja Rövardotter’s we have to hum Loviisa a little about the premiere Vargsånge or Wolf song, so persistently it rings in the head. Often a good sign, even now. by David Sandqvist guided by Ronja is handsome theater, capable of moving the audience from the joy of life to tears and back again.

Ronja, the robber’s daughter in terms of Svenska Teatern is a unique place: here Astrid Lindgren the stage version of the beloved novel had its world premiere in 1987. At first, the writer Lindgren was not at all enthusiastic about Svenskan’s idea to make a dramatization, but then he was convinced – and sat watching the premiere by its director Erik Pöystin filial Alma Pöystin next to.

The same dramatization, Annina Enckell made, is now in use thirty-six years later. Playwright Maria Lundström says in the manual that when Ronja different dramatizations were reviewed, Enckell’s dramatization seemed still the best. I don’t object, because at least with Sandqvist’s dark-toned direction, the story is impressive in its form. And just as Ronja, which runs at the National Theatre, is recommended for people over six years old, Svenskan is recommended for people over ten years old.

When entering entering Svenskan’s most inviting hall, the audience immediately enters the atmosphere of Matiassenmetsä: birds are chirping and the light falls as if dappled by the leaves of the trees. In the blackness of the stage, the miniature of Matiassenlinna rises.

This dichotomy between warm light and gloomy darkness is foreshadowing, because the same contrast runs through the show.

Stage manager Peter Ahlqvist and responsible for lights Petri Tuhkanen have both done an impressive job. One of the most visually and sonically impressive scenes of the show comes at the very beginning, when a thunderstorm rages on the night of Ronja’s birth and splits the robber’s castle in two. Competing with the storm is a howling herd of ayattars, whose part realized in puppet form comes right up close to the audience.

Dolls whose execution is Iida Vanttajan, has been successfully used in the show anyway. In addition to the ferocity of thinkers, you can find humor in the form of pooches and cuteness in the form of a wild horse.

Ronja (Antonia Atarah) jumps over the Hell Gap.

Second a nice collision is the inclusion of Cirko’s artists in the ensemble. There’s already a lively gangster atmosphere when, for example Hannu Pham moves across the stage at full volte. The magic of Matiasenmetsä, on the other hand, gets more powerful when the siren song of the groundhogs appears Riga Kivimäki and Saku Mäkelän as a pair acrobat.

Responsible for choreography Antti Silvennoinen has succeeded: the scenes are both energetically moving and visually balanced, without forgetting the occasional fun.

The music of the show has a captivating Celtic stomp. by Björn Isfält of 1984 RonjaIn addition to composing for the film, he has done something new Hanna Mikander. Especially the joint vocals at the end echo the group physically.

Ronja and Birk unwittingly bring to mind Juliet and Romeo, who are the same age.

How about Ronja, played by a 26-year-old who recently graduated from Teak Antonia Atarah?

Pretty much button performance, that’s the best way to express it. Atarah has refreshingly clear expressions, movements full of Ronja’s bouncing energy and stubbornness. And the cry of spring, it’s really great, even if you listen to Birkin.

During the show, Ronja grows naturally from a small child to a teenager, and no longer fits into the worldview offered to her by father Matias. That his brother became Birk (David Bengtsson) would be the offspring of a snake whose family should be cleaned out from ruining Matiasenlinna?

Hi MatiasRonja says, and the childishness of the expression does not prevent the show from coming strongly close to social reality with its confrontations and racism.

On stage, Ronja and Birk’s friendship is easily more cheerful than in the novel. Director Sandqvist’s choices together with the stage design and dramatization make it deeper now, moving it palpably in the direction of the story of Capulet’s Juliet and Montague’s Romeo.

This version of Ronja has not been directed for small children, but the director Sandqvist has really clearly had teenagers on their way from childhood to adulthood in mind, as he writes in the script.

Growing up hurts, but luckily Ronja and Birki have each other. And eventually also the support of their fathers who come to their senses somewhat. The fact that Ronja and Birk are allowed to rebel, but at the same time be safe as children in a robber’s castle, is one of the show’s most beautiful messages.

Peter Ahlqvist’s staging is overall great.

Set Peter Ahlqvist, costumes Erika Turunen, make-up Tiitta Stoor, choreography Antti Silvennoinen, lights Petri Tuhkanen, puppets Iida Vanttaja, new music and orchestration Hanna Mikander, sounds Andreas Lönnquist. Cast Antonia Atarah, David Bengtsson, Joel Forsbacka, Sonia Haga, Patrick Henriksen, Simon Häger, Riia Kivimäki, Julia Korander, Saku Mäkelä, Nina Palmgren, Hannu Pham, Jilka Repo, Anastasia Trizna, Aaro Wichmann, Niklas Åkerfelt.