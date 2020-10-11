Theater review Svenska Teatern brings a humane story to the stage about the rebels of the World War II concentration camp, but one of the best scenes is played today

Johanna Freundlich has faithfully directed a story that relies on storytelling.

Drama

Några av oss. Svenska Teatern’s Amos stage on Saturday 10.10. Play by Eva-Maria Benavente Dahlin (Finnish translation by Tanja Oreto), directed by Johanna Freundlich, set design by Erik Salvesen, costumes by Emilia Eriksson, lights by Tom Laurmaa, voices by Antti Puumalainen. On stage are Patrick Henriksen, Niklas Åkerfelt, Max Forsman and Dennis Nylund. ★★★

Another at the Terezin concentration camp during World War II, a group of Czech teenage boys edited a magazine called Vedem for their own pleasure. Vedem means “We lead” in Finnish. Based on this factual report Eva-Maria Benaventa Dahlin play Några av oss, of which the instructor Johanna Freundlich has faithfully directed a story that relies on storytelling.

Patrick Henriksen played by Petr Ginz, he is only 14 years old when he finds himself in Terezin, a stopover on his way to the extermination camp. Kurt Kotouč, a teenager (Niklas Åkerfelt), Jirka Bruml (Max Forsman) and Hanush Hachenburg (Dennis Nylund).

The different natures of the boys are beautifully evident, and the friendship that develops between them flickers with sensitivity. During journalism, they receive support from each other and grow into their own selves.

Young the peculiarity of the boys ’life force is convincing – in the midst of all the misery, they know how to channel their anxiety into a wide range of journalism and word art. On stage, each of the boys performs his own feat. They play each other in satirical scenes, mock the powerlords, and tell harsh truths like valiant war correspondents.

A camp starved of hunger, dirt and disease will not quench the boys ’hunger for life. At the same time, the threat of departure and the proximity of death make the air thick.

The boys were destined for Auschwitz, but a pile of leaves left behind was later found in the camp hiding place. Today, anyone can see the magazines at the Terezin Museum. Indeed, one of the best scenes in the performance is played in modern times, where the legacy left by the boys provides valuable insight into the power of the human imagination.

Shaking is certainly worth telling. However, I find it difficult to understand many conservative solutions, or rather the fact that many things have been left unresolved. The staging and lighting solutions and music choices familiar from Holocaust films are utilized like on an autopilot. There is little thought, in my view, of how middle-aged male actors would reach the soul landscape of boys, even on some level.

Acting in itself is not weak. It is heard through the dignity as well as the fact that the Actors consider the story important. However, nothing seems personal. The idea and desire to do something are only the idea and desire. Unfortunately, they don’t turn into a very impressive theater on the Amos stage.

This kind of risk-free, very traditional theater leaves me out of its world.

I can still understand that Några av oss The tradition of the show may appeal to many viewers. It doesn’t bother, it’s controlled and its message is beautiful and humane. Its extremely important story is reflected in the fates of the people living in today’s fascist regimes. You don’t have to look very far, then notice how fragile the situation of free speech in the world is.