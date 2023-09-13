Theater Review | Suomalaisteatteri brought Fellini’s classic film to the stage: The result is a half-hearted success

Teatteri Avoimet Ovet is the first Finnish theater to have the rights to adapt Federico Fellini’s classic film La Strada to the stage. The end result is a regrettably half-hearted review of the film.

Drama

La Strada Theater in Open Doors. Premiere on 12 September 2023. Arrangement and direction by Hanna Kirjavainen.

★★

Granted right at the beginning, I was waiting with great excitement for the stage version of Teatteri Oviomien Ovie, the Italian director’s legend Federico Fellini from a classic film La Strada.

Fellini’s films have an absolute place in my heart, so the stage adaptation aroused sincere interest. I hope it awakens it in other fans of Fellini’s films as well.

Published in 1953 La Strada is Fellini’s breakthrough film and a kind of introduction that introduced the audience to many of the stylistic features that the director would later develop, such as a lush gallery of characters and crowd scenes bursting with life and detail.

Bringing it to the stage with just a few people doesn’t sound easy.

Theater director Hanna Kirjavainen guided by La Strada won’t even try. The show wisely focuses only on what is small and intimate in Fellini’s film, i.e. the fatal relationship of the main characters.

Strongman Zampano buys poor Gelsomina as his assistant. They go around markets and markets performing Zampano’s slightly cheesy program number, where he breaks the chain around his chest by pulling his lungs full of air.

A lot of the work’s symbolism is crystallized in the shackles, both in the film and on stage. The kind-hearted but clumsy Gelsoma is like chained to the rude and violent Zampano. These two vagabonds are free in a world that is totally hopeless.

The show puts the characters’ homelessness in some sort of center stage. A video set designer draws on the barren landscape images in the background of the stage Joona Pettersson’s animated pictures of Gelsomina’s dream home.

The stage is staged with few gestures, but the show does not quite achieve the feeling of being on the edge of the world characteristic of the original film, even though it moves from seaside to seaside.

The stage is staged with few gestures. Zampano (Ilkka Heiskanen), Gelsomina (Ella Pyhältö) and the director (Satu Lankinen). See also Philippine military accuses China of targeting supply ship in South China Sea

On the other hand, it is unfair to compare Finland’s first La Strada -staged to his Oscar-winning role model. Of course, the show doesn’t have to be a copy of the movie.

But if it’s not that, then what is it? I don’t really want to find such a clear vision on the stage, which is required to call the performance an interpretation.

You shouldn’t stare too much at the introductory texts, but they say that the show is set in modern times and approaches the original work through the themes of humanity and immigration.

Big themes. Perhaps so big that they don’t quite fit into the framework of this presentation.

I’m sorry I have to say that La Stada seemed to me a little even like a stage adaptation. I’m not even quite sure how well the struggle for survival of touring circus artists can be reconciled with, say, the migration mentioned earlier.

Ilkka Heiskainen is a great choice as the strongman Zampano. His interpretation of this tough-faced curmudgeon is a bit tame, but still has his own look.

Ella Pyhältö has to fill big boots as Gelsomina, who is probably one of the most expressive characters in European film history. For a concise interpretation of Gelsomina, perhaps more thought would have been required from the direction side as well.

A Ukrainian break dancer brings a fun boost to the show Roman Hibalov, who plays Matto, the acrobat who bullies Zampano. The sincere joy of performing that radiates from Hibalov’s essence takes precedence over technical performance and brings a smile to your face.

Nino Rotan the famous theme tune is only heard briefly at the end of the show. Instead of a wistful melody, I hear a musician playing supporting roles in the performance Lankinen’s fairy tale accordion.

In the roles Ilkka Heiskanen, Ella Pyhältö and Roman “Tino” Hibalov, video production by Joona Pettersson, music by Satu Lankinen, sound design by Juha Tuisku, lighting design by Jere Kolehmainen, costume design by Anne Svensk.