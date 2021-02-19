Theater review Satan arrives in Moscow as a staggering session but visually lavish was presented to ten people in Tampere

The naked person is ultimately the best in the Tampere Theater’s Bulgakov interpretation.

19.2. 15:28

Satan arrives in Moscow. Premiere 18.2. On the main stage of Tampere Theater. Arrangement and direction of Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel by Antti Mikkola, staging by Teppo Järvinen, costumes by Mari Pajula, lights and videos by Tiiti Hynninen, voice by Hannu Hauta-aho, hairstyles and make-up by Jonna Lindström. In the roles, the entire theater staff of Tampere Theater and a group of students from the Finnish Theater Academy. ★★★

“Manuscripts do not burn ”is Mikhail Bulgakov written by and Stalin a novel that was not published during the period Satan arrives in Moscow one of the key phrases.

But what kind of fate awaits a theatrical performance based on a novel in Finland tormented by corona restrictions?

Is there a theatrical performance if no one sees it? Can a viewer of live streaming say they saw the ghost or shadow of the show?

Tampereen Teatteri decided to present its pre-rehearsed stage adaptation to ten theater reviewers in accordance with the restrictions in force on Thursday.

As gathering restrictions are likely to continue, the general public will have to settle for three live-streamed performances.

If the auditorium doors cannot be opened at all during the spring season, a live encounter will have to wait until next year for production reasons.

Satan arrives in Moscow is quite an experience in a dark and almost empty theater hall.

Antti Mikkolan the performance, dramatized and directed, emphasizes the stylistic sprawl of Bulgakov’s novel. The arrangement utilizes all existing Finnish translations of the work and adds materials that clarify the reality of Soviet people.

In addition to accuracy and precision, the replicas of the play could also have been qualified.

Namely, the stage play stops unnecessarily often in tedious discussion sessions that prolong the performance and eat up the tension.

Presentation the unifying force rises Ville Majamaan performed by the poet Ivan Bezdomnyi, whose product of shocked mind and literary imagination the whole performance can be considered in a way.

In Mikkola’s reconciliation, Ivan’s fate is to go through the biggest process of change. It doesn’t necessarily lead him anywhere, but in the eyes of the viewer, the case grows to archetypal dimensions.

In Ivan’s case, man is seen at his bareest.

Over during the three-hour performance, much more comes to mind, but the impressions remain embarrassingly detached.

Professor Woland’s satanic entourage atrophies into fairy-tale characters in the midst of the fog, and not enough blades can be found in the plush caricatures of the Muscovites themselves.

Pia Piltz is a dumbly stylish Margarita.­

Mute stylish Pia Piltz has been commissioned to play the roles of both the beloved Margarita, a writer in a mental hospital, and the protagonist of a novel written by the author, Jesua Ha-Notsr.

The connection is interesting and remains strongly flickering in the air.

Presentation strong visuals are unleashed when Margarita leaves for Satan’s dance.

The use of videos is effective, but feels cold in the current conditions.

It will be interesting to see what kind of theater will be like after the corona.

Satan arrives in Moscow at least made me expect now simpler and more immediate theatrical means.