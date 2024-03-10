Theater Review | Sarvivalke is a beautiful monologue about depression and hope

A new domestic play tells about a young woman's anxiety without medicalizing it. The language of the monologue is lyrical and there is also humor.

Horn flash. Regular performance on March 9, 2024, in Omapohja of the Kansallisteatteri. Play by Arda Salaniemi, directed by Ida Kronholm.

★★★★

Horn flash is a fissile mineral occurring as dark shimmering surfaces in the bedrock. It is the second most common dark mineral in Finnish bedrock. The dimly shimmering material has given its apt name Arda Salaniemi for a monologue about depression Horn flash.

Monologue and depression in the same sentence sound, well, depressing, but I don't remember seeing a monologue about depression that shines so beautifully with inner light and is so vibrant. However, the topic is quite well-known, especially British authors, such as those presented in our country Sarah Kane (4.48 psychosis) and Duncan MacMillan (All great stuff) have excelled in the sport.

To allow one more oxymoron, Horn flash manages to be a very dialogic monologue. Actor Milla Kaitalahten a strong presence keeps the audience on their toes for the one hour and fifteen minute duration of the show. The show is not depressing, sad yes, but full of hope.

Kaitalahti presented by a young anxious woman waiting for a train at a subway platform. While waiting, he has an internal monologue on the eve of his father's death. (The opening scene may sound familiar to those who have seen it Fishing port-performance, but Horn flash runs in a completely different key and register than the Group Theatre's performance.)

The moment of excitement is what happens when the real-time clock on the set's subway platform shows the subway arriving. Let it be said here, without revealing more, that the show is not only about depression but also about encounter.

The woman reflects on her self-destruction, the friction points of life and relationships, and her obsessive love for Max. At no point does the monologue medicalize depression, it is not a medical report. The show deals with depression rather as a characteristic of a person.

Ida Kronholm's insightful guidance and Iida Hägglund sound design burst new levels and worlds into the text. The narrative moves smoothly from space and situation to another, from the checkout line at the store to the bar and home party, often with humorous notes. Sometimes the tone even manages to be cheerful and bright, “right now life wins 60-40”. The extent of Kaitalahti's emotional register is admirable and effortless.

A young person's reflection also includes the longing for people who look in the mirror and, on the other hand, horror. This theme Anni Hernetkoski the reduced staging with its large side mirrors carries with it. The solution, where the woman's song mixed live with the sounds of the environment, weaves together the threads of the scenes and rhythms the performance.

Salaniemi's lyrical language lives on stage a bit like its own being. Its concrete findings are pleasing, ice cream is the “hypothermic anesthesia” of a prisoner on death row enjoying his last meal.

The show is director Kronholm's and Lighting Designer Saana Volanen's Master's thesis at the University of the Arts Theater Academy. In the spring of 2021, the monologue was selected as Finland's representative for the British New Nordic Voices theater festival.

Writer Arda Salaniemi, direction Ida Kronholm, stage and costumes Anni Hernetkoski, lights and videos Saana Volanen, music and sounds Iida Hägglund, dramaturg Eva Buchwald.