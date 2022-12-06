Theater Review | Pauliina Feodoroff’s Matriarchy has a message: “Don’t buy our country, buy our art”

The performance brings before the eyes of the audience the effects of industrial land use on natural diversity and the Sámi way of life.

Performing arts

Pauliina Feodoroff: Matriarchy in Tanssi talo 5.12. Production Saamen pavillion / Venice Biennale 2022, Zodiak, Miltä Pupu Tesätä project funded by Kone foundation.

In April Premiered in the Sámi Pavilion at the Venice Biennale The matriarchy brings before the public’s eyes the effects of logging on natural diversity and Sámi culture through the means of performance art.

Paulina Feodoroff is a Kolta Sámi theater director, film director and screenwriter. He is also an active advocate of Sámi culture and Sámi rights. The preservation of natural diversity has also been present in his other works.

Biret Haarla Pieski in the Matriarchy show.

The matriarchy is a three-part presentation, the first part of which First encounter is a mind game about the first real encounter between indigenous peoples and non-indigenous peoples.

The performers bring A multi-sensory cavalcade of natural materials, as well as wonderful samples of craftsmanship and objects related to the Sámi way of life, appeared in front of the audience, which was spread out on the sides of the Glass Garden of Kaapelitehta.

Satu Herrala in the Matriarchy show.

In the end, we see the core message of the piece: “Don’t buy our country, buy our art instead.” It feels unbelievably bad when the performers lie on the floor in front of me. They bare their necks and beg for mercy before the stronger. I would like to lift them up and look them in the eyes again.

Dancers Biret Haarla Pieski and Gáddjá Haarla Pieski.

Another part, Auction, escorted the audience to Pannuhalli. The video tells in a documentary style about the large-scale logging of northern forests and their effects on biodiversity and the Sámi way of life.

Landscapes and places of escape are sold to the public. Without the attention and care of non-indigenous peoples, the forested landscapes and beaches turn into money on economic terms, and the Sámi people lose their habitat and culture. At the same time, the dancers turned into spirit beings, part of the landscape between humanity and wild nature.

The third part the self-portrait liberated the viewer with a raucous celebration of existence. These women, and neither the Sámi, have any intention of giving up. In the video, Sámi men and women manually move stones back to the dredged riverbed, where the water and fish have disappeared as a result of the dredging. In the magical final scene, the tent cloths dance in the air and on the stage.

I feel ashamed of how little I know about Sámi culture or Sámi history. Before Matriarchy my only contact with Sámi culture has been Yle’s children’s program Unna Junná. After the show I know a little more.

The strongest the experience of the performance left a strong connection with nature at the core of Sámi culture and lifestyle. Sámi culture lives in nature and gets its living from nature. The land is not for anyone to buy or use, we are only here as guests.

Direction and performers Biret Haarla Pieski, Gáddjá Haarla Pieski, Satu Herrala, Outi Pieski, Eséte Eshetu Sutinen, Hanna Parry, Pauliina Feodoroff. Cinematography Kevin Francet, Petri Mentu, Markus Moshnikoff, Susanna Rauno, Hanna Parry, Terike Haapoja, Pauliina Feodoroff, Stina Aletta Aikio, sound design Lehmus Murtomaa, lighting design Jenni Pystynen, music Anna Morottaja, 169, Mari Boine, language support Christoph Parry, space and costume design and objects Outi Pieski and Hanna Parry, Ulyana Yulina. Sculptor Teuri Haarla.