Theater Review | Oulu Teatter’s play about loved ones of drug addicts goes from dark helplessness to bright hope

Mirjam Sumu’s comic book provides a solid framework for the documentary play written by Heta Haanperä.

Oulu Theatre: My son who disappeared. Tampere Theater Summer’s performance at Teatterimontu on August 6. A play written by Heta Haanperä and arranged together with the working group. Directed by Heta Haanperä, scenography and lighting design Jukka Kyllönen, sound design Rauno Paananen, costume design Iida Ukkola. Joose Mikkonen, Anneli Niskanen, Merja Pietilä, Annina Rokka, Anne Syysmaa and musician Rauno Paananen on stage.★★★★

Drug users the situation of the loved ones is so terrible that you can’t even bear to think about it.

In the Oulu Theatre’s play My son who disappeared one mother mentions that her life has turned into a horror story, told in whispers so the children wouldn’t hear.

There’s no joking around in the show itself. It is both a distress cry and a battle cry.

Drugs use and the number of drug deaths have increased significantly in recent years, especially among young people. From this it can be concluded that year by year there are more mothers, fathers, grandparents, siblings and other loved ones who bear responsibility, guilt and shame, whose lives are overshadowed by fear, anger and despair.

Relatives have finally started to be taken into account and their voice is also heard in the Oulu Teatteri’s performance.

One of the mothers in the play feels that due to her son’s drug use, she was thrown onto an empty stage for everyone to watch, without the possibility of seeing the people sitting in the dark audience.

The theater is still more than just a metaphor for falling on top of nothing.

At the beginning of the show, the five-member cast of Oulu Theater lines up in front of the audience and reminds us of the theater’s original function as a place for dealing with common issues. In accordance with the ancient Greek models, even now the intention is to offer the viewers action models in case of things that happen among the community.

Above all, the theater represents bright hope.

The stage of the play about loved ones of people with drug problems resembles a boxing ring.

From Oulu the perspective of the show is unmistakably local.

The social statistics and the statements of the city councilors embedded in the stories of young drug addicts speak their own harsh language about the drug problem and its treatment methods.

Seeing the show as part of the main program of Tampere Theater Summer brings its own dynamic addition to the audience experience: when situations in different parts of the country differ considerably from each other, clearly something can be done about things.

The immediate concern felt by loved ones about young drug addicts is probably somewhat global in quality.

Director of the show Heta Haanperä has used as the central frame of the play Miriam Sumun a small comic book How my son disappeared.

The loved ones who were interviewed for the play and who told their stories in other contexts generally seem to fit into this same framework.

As the events progress, the square-shaped stage on the stage turns more and more into a boxing ring, where the loved ones suddenly find themselves without any preparation.

Life there is a constant struggle with drug addicts, which in practice often also means physical violence. Along with that, you have to fight for your own survival, so that family, work and other social obligations are taken care of.

The will to fight is also required to get a young person into treatment. One of the most touching scenes in the play is the mother’s comment when the son comes of age, which in practice means moving from a light category to a heavy category as the young person falls outside of many public services.

There are also a few characters who take their fight to the level of social influence, even though creating a global brand to solve problems is still an unfulfilled dream.

The struggle of the lives of loved ones with drug problems is described in the play My Son Who Disappeared. In the photo, Merja Pietilä (foreground), Annina Rokka (left) and Joose Mikkonen.

Oulu The theater shows its will to fight in other ways than just in the form of this performance.

Teatteri has launched a Värisuora badge that adapts to the color palette of the drug test, with which you can show your support to the loved ones of those suffering from substance abuse problems.