Theater review Online whistleblowers are not the only ones talking annoyingly to another person, reminds me of Anger – A Touching Play Opens the Vallila Dodge of the National Theater

The Fury play is a controlled, intact and touching contemporary drama. It draws out our reality of constant hatred and resentment.

Outrage. Premiere at Vallila National Theater 17.9. Screenplay and direction by Kirsi Porkka and Marina Meinander. Production Katri Rentto, costumes Saija Siekkinen, music Riikka Talvitie, lights Ville Toikka, voices Veli-Pekka Lahtela and Olli Valkola, videos Petri Tarkiainen, saxophonist Joakim Berghäll. In the roles Sari Puumalainen, Anna-Maija Tuokko, Lumi Aunio, Jukka-Pekka Palo, Harri Nousiainen, Pirjo Määttä. ★★★★★

Outrage decide Kirsi Porkan and Marina Meinanderin a contemporary trilogy, the earlier parts of which were seen in Omapohja in 2013 and 2016.

At the same time, the concluding part of the trilogy also opened the National Theater’s handsome renovation evacuation space in Vallila, even though it still had to be in the “evacuation space evacuation space”.

What anger? The name of the play can best be opened by quoting the hand program in which it is quoted Karin Johannisson Melancholy rooms -book (2012): “In every age there are patterns of emotions and moods that better crystallize what affects the people of that time privately and in general”.

Outrage: would the title be appropriate for our time of rapidly rising turmoil? Indeed.

The play, written and directed by Pork and Meinander, carries its title of contemporary drama handsomely anyway. For example, the jargon of working life brought to the stage is really relevant. And it is precisely those facial expressions that are used in the private ex-post discussion of employees who have heard of organizational reform!

Bridge celebrating its 25th anniversary as an artist Sari Puumalainen is Solveig, a retrained woman in her forties who rightly speaks energy and idealism on the eve of her new job.

Little sister Ella (Anna-Maija Tuokko) has returned from the world, but no longer seems to be able to even get up from the couch, let alone get to work.

Both sisters live incurably with their sick father Juhan (Jukka-Pekka Palo).

From this initial set-up, an intact and controlled theater is built on the stage, which in its intensity will very well resemble a TV series made in art.

Depiction is not intended as a comparison, or to value, but to open a concise impression.

It plays a big role in its creation Outrage composed music, sound and video design, lights and Katri Renton with a gesture-free but transformative staging that completes the whole effectively.

The music is made by a composer Riikka Talvitie and he tells in the program how it came about with sound clips produced by actors and a saxophonist Joakim Berghällin through cooperation with

Petri Tarkiainen in the videos, the buzz of words and phrases reflected on the walls, in turn, are reminiscent of a media artist Charles Sandisonin a computer-programmed light poem that constantly changes shape according to the algorithm.

In this way, music and video views together reinforce the idea at the heart of the work that we humans – alone and together – make this world.

Emotions catch on, even in the faceless worlds of the internet. When one starts hating there with the “flap”, the others come along. And not everyone is content with “just” words.

Unfortunately, the other person is also not just talked about by online whorers, the play reminds. Anywhere you can face your emotions ventilated neighbor. And after the emotional outburst: Sorry. “I can’t do anything about it.”

Anna-Maija Tuoko’s role character Ella is afraid.­

Actress work is excellent. Both Puumalainen and Tuokko control the emotional scale from rage to paralysis. The acting work has all its power – it does wash here – but it doesn’t have to tear the swamp.

The character of the fire is a genuine, a little-lost benevolent father of large age groups.

The father of Jukka-Pekka Palo, who belongs to the large age groups, is terminally ill.­

Performing a theatrical thesis in the role of Ella’s daughter Lilja Snow Aunio gets a natural feel in his twenties. Pirjo Määtän one of the roles, the evildoer, is so annoying that Wow, and Harri Nousiainen boss, no, the same words.

Lumi Aunio makes Lilja a real twenties.­

In their themes the performance may not dive particularly deeply, but leaves the sense of living life insidiously thoughtful.

However, when one’s own parents and siblings are so fundamentally inaccessible, families often do not often know how to bring out the erupting conflicts. Better to pat them back in their cavities when, however – loved.

The movement caused by the intense two-hour movement is unleashed in the auditorium at the latest by the sense of connection that arises when we, the masqueraders of the audience, applaud the actors who bowed and performed their roles on stage. We are together.