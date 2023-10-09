Theater Review | Nuclear physicists ponder how to build an atomic bomb in a presentation that’s like a Rubik’s Cube

The group theater has ditched British author Michael Frayn’s 1998 play Copenhagen from mothballs. The timing couldn’t be more apt.

8.10. 14:59 | Updated 12:40 p.m

Copenhagen. Premiere at the Group Theater on October 7. Written by Michael Frayn, translated into Finnish by Petri Friari, directed by Juha Kukkonen, starring Santtu Karvonen, Minna Suuronen and Robin Svartström. ★★★

Heisenberg’s the imprecision principle is probably one of the most popularized theories in theoretical physics.

German Nobel physicist by Werner Heisenberg according to the theory developed in 1927, the position and speed of a particle cannot be measured with arbitrary precision at the same time, but focusing on one thing inevitably leads to uncertainty in the other.

The theory is also one of the British playwright by Michael Frayn premiered in 1998 Copenhagen of many metaphors.

The play, based on true events, deals with two world-famous nuclear physicists, Werner Heisenberg and a Jewish Niels Bohra mysterious encounter in Nazi-occupied Copenhagen.

The war has torn colleagues and friends apart. During the meeting, the making of an atomic weapon is discussed, but we will never know more than that.

Did Heisenberg propose to Bohr an agreement in which they would both refuse to design an atomic weapon? Did he come to warn about the Nazi nuclear weapons project, or perhaps to extract information from Bohr about the similar intentions of the Americans?

Frayn in his chamber drama goes through different scenarios of the course of the meeting between Heisenberg and Bohr, but the end result remains the same all the time: the nuclear bomb is invented and the United States gets there first. It could have been otherwise, says the play.

The timing of the group theater’s inclusion of Frayn’s text in the program is unfortunately apt, when the use of nuclear weapons has once again become a completely relevant topic of concern and discussion. The play has previously been performed in Finland by Svenska Teatern in 1999 and Helsinki City Theater in 2001.

Copenhagen there is also a lighter reason for the apt timing: it is probably the most excellent counterpart to the pair that came out last summer Christopher Nolan’s scripted and directed Oppenheimer– for the film, which, as the name suggests, deals with a nuclear physicist Robert Oppenheimer – one of the key figures in the invention of the atomic weapon.

Frayn’s play also reminds me of Nolan stylistically. I see in Copenhagen a lot of the same science fiction as in many of Nolan’s films. It manifests itself as precision, but not in the way it is usually understood in art, but rather as a bit of bloodless wit, as if the play had been written with a pocket calculator.

For example, the people of Copenhagen are compared to the parts of an atom: proton, neutron and electron, the main characters’ stories about skiing describe Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle and so on. Everything has been thought out. The viewer’s task is only to spin the Rubik’s cube created by the author.

Juha Kukkonen the direction wisely sets the play in a reduced chamber staging, and does not try to squeeze more levels out of Frayn’s text.

by Robin Svartström Bohr is sympathetically cool – and toned down. I like how he presents Bohr’s disagreements with Heisenberg in a subtle but clear manner.

Playing Heisenberg Santtu Karvonen gets the hardest part of the show: internal conflicts that may or may not tear Heisenberg apart. The conflict erupts as a frenzy that the show’s dynamics need.

An important variable in the equation of two men in suits is brought Minna Suuronen performed by Margrethe, whose cutting comments act as a bridge between the audience and the scientists immersed in their subject.

Set design Janne Siltavuori, lighting design Ville Mäkelä, sound design Jussi Kärkkäinen, costume design Marita Kuusiniemi, make-up design Ia Luhtanen.

Minna Suuronen plays Margrethe and Robin Svartström plays Niels Bohr in the Copenhagen play.

Correction 9.10. at 12:40 p.m.: Actor Robin Svartström’s name was misspelled in one place in the review, he was mistakenly called Robert Svartström. In the main photo, the photographer’s name was incorrectly written as Mitro Härlönen, when it is Mitro Härkönen.