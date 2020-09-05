Theater review New performance art paints six different future directions and shows man-made changes in nature that have no return

The presentation by Maija Hirvanen and Juha Valkeapää asks: What is our ability to adapt and how would we do it most wisely?

Performing arts

Life As We Know It. Premiere at the Cellar Theater of Tampere Workers’ Theater. Physical expression, text and dramaturgy Maija Hirvanen and Juha Valkeapää, lighting design Jenni Pystynen, sound design Ville Kabrell.

If contemporary theater and performing arts should be chosen as one of the most important things of recent years, it would definitely be an attempt to reach the limit of thought and action. That is, the fragile and easily disappearing point where thinking becomes action. Where change takes place.

Performed at the Tampere Workers’ Theater, a work of performance art, Maija Hirvasen and Juha Valkeapään Life As We Know It however, there is one of the recent proposals in which the goal of border sensing is particularly clearly set out as a topic.

Life As We Know It consists of six different directions for the future. They take the animal into the world of observation and the world of the human controlled by the chip. Performers think of the depleting water resources of the planet, the importance of the forest, man as a natural material, and ultimately interdisciplinary democracy.

The performance consists of small details that inflate stories. For example, the laws of the business world have sunk deep into human DNA. On the other hand, there are family rituals within man that bring people into contact with nature and defy the demands of externally programmed everyday life.

Hirvasen the ability to try to imagine what rituals could be today encounters the Whitehead’s ability to marvel at tragic things so that one can stop at them for even a moment and not immediately crush completely. Both have a human body at the center of their performances, linking very detached thoughts together.

The collaboration between the two artists has brought several perspectives together – the spectrum of the performance is wide. Nevertheless, there is much familiar in the performance, each remaining in its own area.

Ville Kabrellin the composition creates ritual-like passages; the earthly becomes the supernatural, man the robot, and death already fades in life. Jenni Pystysen the lights create glittering metallic colors on the back wall like oil in the ocean. We live in a time where man-made changes in nature will change everything once and for all. There is no going back to anything.

What is our ability to adapt and how would we do it most wisely?

I would see that Life As We Know It is an attempt to answer just that question. The more posthumanistic and human-sideline perspective in the performance, the more powerfully comes to the Whitehead’s ability to cut directly into a person’s deep and sincere feelings. Sniffing and wheezing are reminiscent of mortality in the human body.

This cross-exposure is the absolute strength of the performance, it is also the deepest and truest professionalism of both performers, would make sense to say a practice they have practiced uncompromisingly. Humor, anarchy hidden in gestures, and the performers ’near-perfect ability not to instill anything but let everything happen is rare.