Theater Review | Moulin Rouge, which sold a record number of tickets, atrophies into an old-fashioned stage musical

Theater review|The co-Nordic project brought a hit musical to Helsinki, the implementation of which is technically and artistically very modest on the big stage of the City Theatre.

Musical. Moulin Rouge! First performance in Finnish on the big stage of the Helsinki City Theater on August 29. Directed by Anders Albien. ★★

By Baz Luhrmann guided by and together by Craig Pearce co-written film Moulin Rouge! (2001) blew up the bank at the beginning of the millennium.

The story, set in the Paris of the late 1890s, erupted on the big screen into a shower of confetti drawing from the western entertainment culture of the later decades, where references to the world of pop, rock and musicals naturally landed on the dance floor of Punainen Mylly – the most prominent programmatic nightclub of its time.

The picture narration of the film was almost unprecedented. Flash-like cuts, where the image size is constantly changed from one extreme to another, are accompanied by fast-paced camera runs that unexpectedly turn into animated zooms along the alleys and rooftops of Montmartre. The sped-up and slowed-down scenes create a real rush of time in the film.

The love story central to the film’s plot is stupidly simple, but the creators have treated it with a sense of humor. In addition to that, a few of the film’s more serene scenes create a mythic background that unfolds effortlessly around the relationship between a poor poet and a courtesan dying of lung disease.

It goes without saying that all of this cannot be transferred to the theater stage as it is.

The implementation method must be completely rethought.

The choreography was created by four choreographers.

“ Anders Albien does not rise to the level of our best musical directors.

How does the Helsinki City Theater succeed in this, whose big stage has sometimes seen quite deafening musicals?

Really sad.

The anarchistically joyful film has been shaped into a truly old-fashioned stage theater in its attitudes and execution.

However, the City Theater can’t be blamed for anything other than the fact that it initially went along with this completely self-destructive joint-Nordic project.

Now I mean the artistic side. Financial success is probably certain, because a record number of tickets for the autumn season have been sold well before the premiere, and the entire spring season has already been opened for sale.

The City Theater is therefore involved in the joint musical production of the four Nordic countries, without the artistic planning team having included any members of the City Theater or Finns at all.

The most obvious problem with the musical, which has already been seen in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm, is that the show is designed for a traditional theater stage. Considering the new technical capabilities of the city theater’s big stage, the end result is close to a disaster.

In our circumstances, the set is just a static set-up and the lighting design seems to depend on a few spotlights.

And not a Swedish director Anders Albien up to the level of our best musical directors.

The director, with the help of no less than four choreographers, runs the performers along the stage mainly just to fill the stage space and create energy for the performance. In terms of expressing things, small and precise is often a more effective way.

Martti Manninen, who plays the lead role, shines in his song numbers.

A musical watching, you really don’t know what the show was trying to achieve.

The original Moulin Rouge the show uses up the ingredients already in the opening numbers, before the main characters even have time to be introduced. After that, the dancers get to roast, of course, dressed individually, but otherwise as a very faceless mass.

There are only a few actual characters in the musical, and they are not made into anything more than type characters with one characteristic.

There is really only room for movement with the one who plays an American teenager arriving in Paris and excels in her singing numbers Martti Manninenalthough portraying his love interest, who turns out to be surprisingly reserved Jennie Storbacka sometimes it looks like it came out of the freezer.

Compared to the film, the musical features plenty of newer music released after the film was completed.

The best part of the performance are, somewhat paradoxically, a few songs that can be heard in their entirety towards the end, which are effective above all else Paavo Leppäkoski thanks to the Finnish lyrics.

Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance is an absolutely top number performed by Manninen and Piggy Chandelier sums up the group’s post-party moods in an impressive way.

A few songs get such a strong interpretation in the Finnish version that you don’t even notice the origin of the songs.

They form the second pair of the musical Matti Leino and Laura Allonen can get away from the film properly with the familiar and Sting’s who got his inspiration from an early song El Tango de Roxanne among.

The performance culminates with a hearing Adele Rolling in the Deep As a joint performance by Mannine and Storbacka.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s film of the same name (2001), the musical was written by John Logan, the music was arranged by Justin Levine. Nordic production direction by Anders Albien, choreography by Jennie Widegren, Zain Odelstål, Kirsty McDonald and Anja Gaardbo, costumes by Astrid Lynge Ottosen, set by Takis, video design by Johan Larsson and Philip Sundbom. Finnish translation of the Finnish version Paavo Leppäkoski, assistant director Kirsi Karlenius, responsible conductor Eeva Kontu, conductor Ville Myllykoski, lighting designer Palle Palmé, sound designer Kai Poutanen. The main roles are played by Martti Manninen, Matti Leino, Antti Lang, Joel Mäkinen, Risto Kaskilahti, Jennie Storbacka and Laura Allonen.