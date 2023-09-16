Theater Review | Milja Sarkola’s new direction elegantly takes questions about power and ownership

Riko Eklundh and Mikko Kauppila play great roles in the Röda rummet show, which explores the complex issues of power and subjugation.

Röda rooms. Regular performance at Lilla Teatern 14.9. Dramatization of Kaj Korkea-aho’s novel by Tuomas Timonen. Directed by Milja Sarkola. ★★★★

Milja Sarkolan to guide Röda for rummet it’s hard to imagine a more suitable performance venue than Lilla Teatern, located at the corner of Yrjönkatu, in the armpit of Hotel Torni. The Swedish-language theater, which is right in the heart of the city but at the same time hidden, is suitable for a performance whose milieu is Helsinki, and especially the bdsm circles of its gay community.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m trying to say that while the Swedish language is an integral part of Helsinki, for many Finnish speakers it can be just as exotic and a bit exciting as bdsm for those who don’t know it. (The abbreviation bdsm refers to the spectrum of sadomasochistic sex, where B refers to binding, D to control and power, S to sadism or submission.)

Kaj Korkea-ahon of the novel published in 2021 Red rooms, whose translation The Red Room appeared in the same year, has been successfully dramatized on stage Tuomas Timonen. Sarkola’s stylish direction concludes the trilogy he directed for the Helsinki City Theater, the previous parts of which were also based on novels In bo (2021) and I chose you (2022).

Also Röda Rummet the focus is on a special relationship between two people. It starts when a young musician-writer, on a drunken whim, places an ad in a newspaper offering to write a novel if in exchange he can buy an apartment at a low price.

Aimo Kangas, a wealthy older gay man, offers an apartment on Neitsytpolu in South Helsinki. The young writer, who differs from the novel in the stage name Kaj Erik, takes up the offer and gradually finds himself more and more closely connected to Aimo and his young assistant Emmanuel.

Mikko Kauppila builds Kaj Erik into a likeable, but somewhat lost character.

Sarkola has managed to bring with his work group Röda Rummet to the stage so that the sound of the intense performance does justice to Korkea-aho’s work. Themes that are enough to chew on in the novel are also included. The desire to submit, power, possession, fantasies, own limits.

“ The black and white staging is beautifully dichotomous.

K. Rasilan the reduced, black and white staging is beautifully dichotomous. The black elevator operators are everyday Helsinki, but also an image of imprisonment and being imprisoned – and a perfect symbol of the mental dead end Kaj Erik gradually drifts into when trying to write a book about Aimo Kankaa’s life.

Mikko Kauppila does a nuanced role as Kaj Erik, who is weighed down by a relationship that ended violently and an untenable grip on his life. “Start taking responsibility!” yell Minni Gråhnin funny and believably portrayed by the best friend Lottak.

See also HS 50 years ago 19.5.1973 | The rise of the Pudasjärvi flood is slowing down Riko Eklundh makes Aimo Kankaa a character who moves nimbly from one emotional state to another.

Riko Eklundh does the conflicted role of Aimo Kankaa wonderfully, bringing a touch of humor to the character that is physical but not stereotyping in a bad way. Kauppila and Eklundh also act together in a way that sometimes makes the viewer bless their own position. That is, that you can sit in your chair and watch such skillful acting.

by Alexander Wendelin the hockey-playing Emmanuel is an effective character, through whom one of the show’s questions comes to the fore. Who, as equals, can make an agreement with each other?

Only Sepon and Lillan’s own by Joachim Wigelius sneaky roles typify, for example, a real estate agent and a waiter in an upscale restaurant with irrepressible precision and comedy.

Helsinki is present. In addition to the townspeople passing through Eestaas, it is created from the interplay of sounds, lights and costumes.

Aleksi Saura the soundscape designed and composed fits closely into the overall performance and conjures the city to life with the sounds of the orchestra and cafes. They do the same Pekka Pitkänen videos and lights, where the city at night and the slices of sun directly falling during the day are placed in a delicious dialogue.

“ There is enough style and eye candy in the dressing.

Samu-Jussi Kosken there is enough style and eye candy in the costumes. Kaj Erik’s stilt-heeled, ankle-licking shoes and his mercilessly elegant clothes create a city of young adults on stage.

Röda rooms does not offer answers, but the beginnings of thought and possible perspectives on questions of power, subjugation and sexuality all the more. Aimo, who realizes his sexuality by becoming submissive, tries to use money to control not only Emmanuel but also Kaj Erik, but in which category should the greedy happy expression with which Kaj Erik listens to Aimo’s life story be placed?

The differences between people, the whole spectrum of humanity, also become something to think about. What is dangerous, or strange, for example. Aimo says that he gets security and balance from being subordinate. Things that Kaj Erik would seem, at least at first, to be looking for in an owner-occupied apartment.

Eklundhi’s role performance is comprehensively physical.

Translation of the dramatization Milja Sarkola, set K. Rasila, costumes Samu-Jussi Koski, lights and video Pekka Pitkänen, sound design and composition Aleksi Saura, make-up Pia Kähkönen, dramaturg Ari-Pekka Lahti, proximity coordinator Sara-Maria Heinonen. Starring Riko Eklundh, Mikko Kauppila, Minni Gråhn, Aino Seppo, Alexander Wendelin, Joachim Wigelius.

Correction 16.9. at 10.18: Aino Seppo has acted in Swedish before. The story erroneously said that he would be acting in Swedish for the first time in this show.