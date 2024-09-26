Theater Review | Lost parents and violent children: Matilda is like a description of contemporary Finland

Theater review|A talented group of children does a disciplined job in a musical for the whole family that takes on surprisingly dark tones.

Musical

Matilda. Press premiere of the musical on the big stage of Svenska Teatern on September 25. Directed by Markus Virta.

★★★★

Parenthood is lost, children behave violently, the school system is failing and the birth rate is at a record low.

by Roald Dahl to a children’s book Matilda (1988) based on the British musical of the same name (2010) seems to focus on the director Markus Virran in the hands as a downright cuttingly topical and gloomy description of today’s Finland.

Dennis Kelly dramatized and by Tim Minchin the musical composed by Dahl is full of sarcasm and mysticism characteristic of Dahl’s work, which offers fertile ground for many interpretations.

There has certainly been one common factor in the different realizations of the musical, namely the bright, immediate and somewhat uncontrollable energy brought by the group of children appearing in the piece.

of the Swedish Theatre in the version, the children trained for a year in the special “Matildakoulu” – who appear in the musical in two and in the case of the biggest roles in three different occupations – of course also arouse a huge admiration, but above all else, surely with their professional approach.

At the press premiere, there was never an attempt to charm the audience with the antics of little heartbreakers, but everyone did very disciplined teamwork throughout.

The choreographer is one of the main forces that hold the show together Gunilla Olsson’s a contribution that, despite all its rhythmic challenges, provides a sure and stable foundation for all of the children’s expressions.

Size the family musical starts with an impressive group scene where parents emphasize their children’s excellence without being able to set any limits for them.

Dahl’s story, known for his horror stories, quickly plunges deep into the depths of black humor, when little Matilda’s parents do not feel any natural calling to parenthood when the girl is born. Things start to get scary when Matilda reaches school age and the school principal is revealed to be a real monster.

Families should therefore follow the recommendations when heading to the theater and leave children under school age at home in the care of safe adults.

Matilda to find a safe adult for himself first the local librarian and after going to school his own teacher.

Playing a timid and fearful teacher Pia Piltz elevates his character to an equal central character of the musical alongside Matilda.

Piltz, who is on loan from the Tampere Theater and has played major roles there in both musicals and dramas, gives excellent support to the restrained and restrained performance of Matilda Alexandra Borgström and at the same time accurately explains Matilda’s character with her own interpretation of the role.

They alternate with Borgström in the big title role of Matilda Lillian Bui and Lisa Kulmala.

At the press premiere, Matilda was played by Alexandra Borgström.

by Nina Palmgren on the other hand, the librarian shown remains a very passive side character, and the show does not reach all its possible levels of storytelling.

The story told in Matilda’s library about the dream of two circus performers to have a child together sinks in well as one of the musical’s dramatic elements, but Matilda’s own stages could be wrapped with significantly more fairy-tale-like layers.

The horrors of the show would not be so scary and Matilda’s magical abilities would be better justified if the viewer’s imagination was left with more room to maneuver.

Fortunately the scariest character in the story is not dumped on the audience as such. Riko Eklundh as the principal of the school, she is exactly the kind of busty woman who throws a mop, as the character traditionally played by men is used to seeing, but Eklundh structures her role skillfully and maintains the audience’s interest throughout the performance.

Lisa Kulmala (left) plays Matilda in one of the casts. Riko Eklundh is creepy as the principal who hates children.

However, the audience’s grip may be strained due to the long duration of the show.

The length of two hours and three quarters is definitely dictated by the music, because Matilda is almost a fully composed musical. Thanks to the music, the duration of the performance is also ready to be accepted.

Kristian Nymanin led by a ten-player orchestra, they have incomparable jams in their repertoire, in which they smoothly slide from one genre to another. It is especially great to transfer a melody from one instrument to another, or from the whole orchestra to an individual musician, without the slightest fluctuation in the power of the music.

Based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book adapted into a musical by Dennis Kelly, music composition and lyrics by Tim Minchin, Swedish by Adam Gardelin, director’s assistant Emilia Nyman, conductor Kristian Nyman, choreography by Gunilla Olsson, set and costumes by Paul Farnsworth, lights by Jason Taylor, sound by Andreas Lönnquist. Alexandra Borgström, Pia Piltz, Riko Eklundh, Simon Häger, Anna Victoria Eriksson, Nina Palmgren, Gustav Gälsing, Jack Johansson, Karl Noremo in the main roles.