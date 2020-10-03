Theater Review | Livet ditt as tests the limits of humor: the viewer gets to think about what to laugh about

Livet ditt as is a performance based on a cartoon by Swedish cartoonist Nina Hemmingsson.

Theater Livet ditt as. Visiting performance by Blaue Frau at Lilla Teatern. Based on Nina Hemmingsson’s comic book, dramatized by Joanna Wingren, Sonja Ahlfors and Anders Larsson, directed by Anders Larsson, lighting design by Meri Ekola and choreographed by Sonya Lindfors, set and costumes by Linn Henriksson and Ebba Forstenberg, disguised by Saara Räisänen. On stage Sonja Ahlfors, Joanna Wingren, Herman Nyby, Boel Marie Jansson. ★★★ Blaue frau -duon the third Swedish cartoonist Nina Hemmingsson cartoon-based performance Livet ditt as continues an already glorious tradition. Earlier parts have gained popularity all the way to Stockholm Dramaten.

The characters are delicious again. Fruit (Sonja Ahlfors), poodle (Herman Nyby), girl (Joanna Wingren) and piglets (Boel Marie Jansson) swing on a stage that utilizes clear shapes and colors. At the center is togetherness, which does not seem to naturalize both from characters struggling with everyday problems and from those who have the pain of life. Encounters often end in raucous wording, after which the characters feel even more lonely.

The viewer is constantly wondering if the tragedy can be laughed at or not. Continuous harassment of the public also works well. Many things that we thought were free from sexual intercourse really aren’t.

Joanna Wingren’s age-old girl character is a mix Gunnar Lundkvistin Klas Katt cartoon character and a dark-haired woman from Hemming’s cartoon. It is Wingren who takes the typification into his own spheres, whose physical and sound-using abilities fit his character like a knocker.

However, concatenating short feminist scenes into a one-and-a-half-hour performance eats away at the power of cartoonism because the highlights tend to disappear. Dramaturgy would have been needed, a mere focus on the language of movement would not fill the gaps in the text and rhythm. The types are partly too kind.

Livet ditt as gives a few kickback insights into the absurd twists and turns of social influence and the strength to endure the daily struggle with one’s own inadequacy. Despite the problems, the atmosphere of the performance is a kind of mix of pain, humor and sincere questions. Dark-speaking, almost cynical humor surprisingly often gives way to warm emotions.