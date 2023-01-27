Theater Review | Juha Hurmee’s new direction is off to a strong start, but the part of the hihhuls is a disappointment

The first part of the two-act show is Hurmee’s dramatization of the Finnish-Swedish literary classic. The other half is from the director’s own pen.

Asmodeus and 1313 souls. Standard performance on the small stage of the Helsinki City Theater on January 26, 2023. Dramatization of Runar Schildt’s short novel and script, direction and lyrics by Juha Hurme. ★★★

Juha Hurmeella the momentum is on. The Finlandia award-winning writer-director has been working on new shows at a fast pace and published prose and translations on the side.

Hurme has drawn his recent stage productions from the lives and actions of special characters who had an impact at the turn of the last century. The most recent of them had a cool reception A divine play in Espoo’s city theatre.

Helsinki the city theater’s novelty performance Asmodeus and 1313 souls continues the director’s distinctive public education work on Finnish cultural history.

This time, however, it is not a question of taking on real people, but a Finnish-Swedish writer Runar Schildt (1888–1925) published in 1915 Asmodeus och de tretton sälarna -about the dramatization of the short novel and its “further development”.

By further development I refer to the second act of the show, which was conceived and written by Hurmee. It is a kind of sequel to Schildt’s original work, which takes place in the Helsinki of the future.

It is definitely a sequel in the sense that its content is thinner than the first part, as is often the case with sequels.

Slyly in the unfolding first act, the demon Asmodeus bets whether he can persuade 13 people to sell their souls to the devil. Asmodeus travels to Finland, where he gets to know mortals struggling with their weaknesses.

A philatelist is ready to sell his soul for a rare stamp, a gambling addict for revenge, a party stalwart for beating his opponent. The joke is that all Asmodeus has to do is dig out a pen and contract paper.

In the second act, Asmodeus returns to collect souls in 2026 Helsinki, which is held by right-wing conservatives and a fascist yoga club.

I really liked the first half of the show. According to the cynical philosophy of Asmodeus, everyone can be bought. The theme has not become outdated in a hundred years – on the contrary. But still, the look at people is somewhat warm, even empathetic.

Acting is familiar from Hurmee’s previous directorials, the box stage style of working-class houses, which is completely relevant and in line with the director’s public education topics.

The text is recited with the whole body, facing the audience. Each sentence corresponds to a movement: arching the back, waving a hand or raising a finger. Small omissions of dialogue only add to the authenticity.

At its best, this kind of acting is downright acrobatic. For example, I saw Asmodeus perform May Day Nalbantoglu under. He is like a living caricature on stage, a precisely drawn image of a demon who has taken the form of a businessman.

As usual, music plays an important role in the composition. On stage, the musicians play equal roles with the actors Maid Komsi and Ville Herrala with instruments.

Second act is something completely different. It’s a revue for climate crisis deniers and other hypocrites, which is entertaining and really funny, but doesn’t redeem anything from the stilted human image of the first act.

Schildt’s original work was published on the eve of the Finnish civil war, in a politically polarized and troubled environment. So there are similarities to the present, but the deepening is left at the feet of the corona jokes that already feel a little like yesterday.

It’s also a pity that the second act fades to the back left the characters interpreted by the actors in the first act, all of whom I would have liked to get to know more.

Gore is a writer rich in ideas, who can easily embed intertextual references in a line rather than a line. However, it blurs the focus. Humor amuses with its recognisability, but at the same time it covers more than it reveals. The red thread gets tangled in the swirls of dancing and hilarity.

On the other hand, what’s wrong with the laughter. I don’t doubt that someone could rate the shows completely opposite to me above. I think at least the comparison cannot be avoided.

