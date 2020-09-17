Theater review Juha Hurme firmly takes over Algot Untola’s thousand-page grand novel: Harhama is a series of loosely loose stage situations

The Harhama masterpiece has a natural theatrical form in the reading of Juha Hurme and his credit actors.

17.9. 15:59

Harhama. Premiere in the Northern Lights Hall of Espoo City Theater 16.9. Based on Irmari Rantamala’s novel, arranged and directed by Juha Hurme, music by Petra Poutanen, choreography by Saara Hurme, staging and lighting design by Raisa Kilpeläinen, sound design by Gregory Maisse, costumes by Reija Laine, hairstyles and make-up by Kaija Heijari. In the roles Tomi Alatalo, Eetu Känkänen, Antti Laukkarinen, Enni Ojutkangas, Cécile Orblin and Roosa Söderholm. ★★★★

Pretty exhaustive for this, all the essentials of the world have been crystallized, and the authors did not even have to hurry.

Espoo City Theater Harhaman after that the mind is surprisingly calm in relation to expectations: perhaps not everything is endlessly delusional and chaotic.

The chances of multiple getting lost are Harhaman on the edge, however, obvious.

Irmari Rantamalan a two-part immersive novel Harhama has been published in 1909. Harhama had worked under various authors’ names and lost his lives in the final reports of the Civil War. Algot Untolan debut.

Harhama is autobiographical, as is typical of debut works. In the first part, Harhama, who dreams of a career as a writer, leaves for St. Petersburg in the early 20th century to feel the winds of the great world. In the second part, she gets to know women and potato growing somewhere north of the railway between Turku and Toijala.

Untola experienced these same steps and in roughly the same order.

Rantamala completed his novel, but Harhama’s novel seems to have written himself.

Theater director-author Juha Hurmeen the stage adaptation grips these special features of the work with a firm grip.

Harhaman’s experiences this time do not write themselves into a thousand-page novel, but into a series of loosely loose stage situations.

In the beginning, Harhama believes that his work will be a great success, as long as he first gets his thoughts clear. In the end, he is ready to admit a person’s life so tattered that only a madman tries to write a whole poem about it.

Like Rantamala, Hurme does From delusion clearly a dichotomous work, which is both a weakness and a strength of the performance.

Presentation the first part is original musical theater.

The central themes of the episode, socialism, market economy, and Christianity, take on their own rhythmic and plastic manifestations that appeal to the viewer more strongly than the sermons and fire speeches that inevitably turn into comic characters.

In the streets of St. Petersburg you can see the extreme misery and splendor of splendor, as well as the Devil kicking people in the middle of it all.

Composer Petra Poutanen builds music on the joyous contradictions. Hardly ever has anger been incited in such a gentle tone.

It is natural for Juha Hurme’s aesthetics that, in addition to the organ harmonium of the folk enlightener’s basic instrument, the actors have been given only various rattles and rattles as instruments.

The singing of the cylinder lords from free competition is accompanied only by the harsh strikes on the surface of the table and the praise of the capital is sung by an ardent line of music-playing schoolchildren.

Interim after the themes and moods of the performance change as love and art are taken into consideration.

Harhama encounters a woman, a notorious actress, whose daughter is given care of by others.

Harhama, who grows potatoes, has a visual artist and a literary scholar, among others. And Perkelekää will not leave him alone when Kotoisat Lempo, Hiisi, Horna and Piru arrive.

In the world of delusion, music unexpectedly does not wing its love or art.

To the stage set Rantamala’s work begins at this point to resemble the Swedish in an amazing way August Strindbergin written a little earlier A dream play.

Harhama, who seeks his own divinity, threatens to starve into everyday smallness and thinks he has only achieved lonely weeds growing on the tomb of his little daughter.

After the flowing start of the show, the latter half also feels heavy stylistically. Despite the dramatic stages of the story, acting through theatrical means is rather restrained and the comedy remains a bit heavy.

In any case, there are a number of Hurme credit actors on stage who master the simplified expression and the exact Accents.

Tomi Alatalo is the right man to portray Harhaman’s supple and fast-paced role-figure. The mercury-like man is inherently the center of the stage.

As is typical of Hurme’s concept of theater as well Harhama is, above all, a work built on the group work of actors.

The charm doesn’t underline Harhaman timeliness, but with the dawn of a similarly fierce exploration phase, the world seems to be still there.