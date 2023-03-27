Theater Review | Journalists are thrown into a cell in Pasi Lampila’s great novelty play

Pasi Lampela has written and directed a functional thriller with big questions.

Cell. Regular performance Teatteri Jurka 25.3. Script and direction Pasi Lampela. ★★★★

Difficult imagine a more perfect place Pasi Lampela for the premiere of a new play, like the room of Teatteri Jurka, which is celebrating its seventieth anniversary. Responsible for staging Markus Tsokkinen has smoothed the door and window opening with gold to rust and placed rattling stools in the space. That’s it: a cell.

Freelance journalist Aino (Wenla Reimaluoto) and experienced photographer Henri (Eero Aho). Journalists who have previously reported together from crisis areas of the world have traveled to Nigeria to report on the environmental damage caused by the oil company Shell in the Niger Delta. Their special point of view is whether the chairman of Shell’s board of directors from 2006 to 2014 knew Jorma Ollila About the situation in Nigeria.

However, the responsibility of Ollila or the big companies soon recedes into the background when the two journalists are thrown into a Nigerian police prison on charges of terrorism. Survival takes center stage.

In the script, Pasi Lampela writes how in a modern play it is actually impossible to deal with power the way it was dealt with, for example William Shakespeare in his king plays. Today’s government is embedded in complex networks, of which it is difficult to name the main villains.

Often Lampela, who wrote and directed the chamber drama, is a prolific writer whose new texts have been seen, for example, at the National Theater in 2017 and 2019 Granada– and Frog Kingin performances.

Cell in the script, Lampela succeeds nicely in bringing the focus from world-class problems to the human ones that arise when a person is locked in a dungeon without any information about how to get out. However, the world and its problems do not disappear from the text, even though Henri and Aino sometimes have to dream about a piece of chocolate or sanitary napkins in order to survive in captivity.

Of course, they dream of freedom the most, and with their limited means they strive to promote an escape from the cell. This raises questions on an individual level, which are in every way linked to the mission that the duo originally set out to Nigeria to carry out. Can you relax your professional ethics for a while if it seems that it would solve the situation?

The plot is a psychological thriller, and it’s not appropriate to reveal too much about it.

Cell the text is built on sharp cuts. The polished structure works and is apt to enhance the impression of how the sense of time is lost in captivity. The structure also gives space to the viewer’s own thoughts. Saku Kaukiainen designed lights and sounds effectively create an echoing and humid prison building.

Of course, nothing would come of such a closed dungeon drama with a working text without good actors. And such In the cell is. If using the expression “celebration of acting” was not criminalized, it could well be used. Wenla Reimaluoto and Eero Aho each play powerful and believable roles that are intense both in relation to each other and to the audience. Even the harsh physicality at times does not eat away at the more subtle aspects of the expression.

The comedy sprinkled here and there by Lampela also works best when it supports both Actors – like when Aino and Henri laugh at their longed-for homeland in connection with the place name Jämsä.

“You don’t you can help me” is perhaps one of the most important sentences of the show. The central questions of the presentation revolve around it.

Can the world be improved? What kind of danger can you put yourself in? Can I be afraid?

Lampela has written a breath-taking ending to the text. For me, it reminded me of the airplane safety instructions. First, an oxygen mask for yourself. Then you have to help others.

Set design and costumes by Markus Tsokkinen, lights by Saku Kaukiainen. In the roles Eero Aho and Wenla Reimaluoto.