Theater Review | In the opening of the autumn season of the National Theatre, the conkers are in their comfort zone: the performances of Santeri Kinnusen and Esa-Matti Longi are confident, but routine

Ruokahissi, written by Harold Pinter in 1957, is about two gunmen who are waiting in the basement for a new assignment.

Food elevator. Premiere at Kansallisteatteri Omapohja on 13 August. Finnish translation of Harold Pinter’s play by Lauri Sipari. Directed by Vesa Vierikko. Santeri Kinnunen and Esa-Matti Long on stage. Dramaturgy Eva Buchwald and working group, stage and costume design Auli Turtiainen, lighting design Matti Tiilama, sound design Jani Peltola.

★★★

As part of the Kansallisteatteri's very male-driven jubilee program, such a work does not necessarily raise the hairs of enthusiasm on every art lover.

As part of the Kansallisteatteri’s very male-driven jubilee program, such a work does not necessarily raise the hairs of enthusiasm on every art lover.

However, Pinter’s text is competent in its genre, and does not deserve to be looked down on based on software policy alone. The production of the 2005 Nobel Prize-winning British writer has been played in the theater so much that the conkers are in their comfort zone. You can see that from how naturally the text of the play falls into place in a snappy hour.

Pinter belonging to early production Food elevator represents a fairly clean modern play. The basement dissolves into some kind of disorder, where the main characters are like prisoners. Information about where we are and why is scarcely given. The men talk, but the communication stops. The atmosphere is menacing, although the show also makes you laugh.

The setting brings to mind by Samuel Beckett a lasting favorite too Tomorrow he will come. However, Pinter’s play is more compact and class-conscious, while Beckett’s could be characterized as more of an existentialist.

Ben (Santeri Kinnunen, left) and Gus (Esa-Matti Long) of the food elevator are finally driven against each other.

Food elevator the characters are like light businessmen who are on duty without feeling nervous about a new assignment. They are underground, without a working gas stove, while tea is enjoyed upstairs. Men send all their stuff up on command, and get nothing in return. In the end, they are driven against each other.

Santeri Kinnunen is the slightly brighter Ben of the two, who gets annoyed by Gus’s constant questioning and silly whims. Kinnusen’s precise sense of timing has been honed in numerous comedy roles at Helsinki City Theatre.

As usual, Long handles the text sovereignly. For example, when Gus says he wants to go to a footy match, Long emphasizes the word “match” in a way that produces the same effect as if you hammer on a word long enough to make it sound nonsensical.

It crystallizes From the food elevator something very essential.

Assume it’s fine that the original language would have even more kick in the text, but not only in a good way. After all, the English name of the play has three meanings: The Dumb Waiter when written together means food elevator, but when written separately it means offensively “dumb” waiter and/or dumb waiter.

Stage manager Tuomas Tikkala, lighting master and light and sound supervisor Eetu Hiltunen, props supervisor Irene Lång, costume supervisor Heli Hynynen, photos Mitro Härkönen.