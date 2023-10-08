Theater Review | In Takomo’s documentary play, the viewer is transported to the middle of climate change in Africa

Marie Kajava’s impressive text is based on the interviews she conducted among the nomads.

Undress me, then, premiere at Teatteri Takomo on October 7. Play by Marie Kajava, directed by Ami Karvonen. ★★★★★

Rarely the show manages to involve the audience in the center of its events as subtly as Teatteri Takomo Undress me, then. Without any demands, finger-pointing or self-evident.

Marie Kajavan the documentary play examines nomadism in the midst of climate change. More than 200 million people in the world make their living from nomadism, and as a way of life it is very communal. It has been estimated that nomadism is one of the most sustainable forms of living on earth.

Kajava has stayed in various parts of Africa between 2015 and 2023, and the play is based on the conversations he had there about the daily life of nomads, for example on the border of Benin and Niger, in Kenya and central Morocco. The question of the difficulty of communication and interpretation is always present. Reaching out to the other is at the core of the play, the life conditions of nomads flow in its bloodstream: water and milk. The play weaves tacit information about very concrete things that is beyond language.

Ami Karvonen has guided Kajava’s text into a campfire circle, around which the viewers sit as if at the edge of a common aspiration. Concretely, too. The theater’s brown carpet resembles a dry desert, on the edges of which we sit, torn by the forces of nature. Jaakko Pietiläinen space planning and Tatu Nenonen the sound design brings the climate change that is punishing the continent of Africa impressively into the space. The presentation, which includes auditory images, is typically immersive in the sense of listening to Kajava’s texts.

Audience we are also allowed into the world of the show so that several languages ​​are spoken in the show, such as French, the Maasai language and Arabic, which are also mostly translated into Finnish or English in the lines.

Takomo’s flexible actors, Joanna Haartti, Niina Hosiasluoma, Katja Küttner and Ella Lahdenmäkivisitors Geoffrey Eristan and Juliette Sossou together, they take turns interpreting different roles and the relationship to the performance is kept open all the time anyway. The actors, for example, read their lines from the posters. The aim is clear narration and description, not presentation. However, the genre of the documentary show does not limit the sensitive artistic expression of the show.

The question of interpretation lives both in the form of the play and in the effort of the white outsider to understand the nomads. The show interestingly brings out questions of time, space and borders in relation to culture.

The most shocking the comments are made in relation to the information obtained about climate change, the ownership of the information. An old nomadic woman says that the drought that kills the cattle is the result of people’s evil deeds. God’s punishment. The interpreter does not agree to tell the woman that it is not about her sins, “because a person who has not attended school does not understand climate change”.

The way for nomads to survive is to adapt, to keep moving. However, the UN’s international refugee convention does not recognize climate change as a criterion for international protection.

Undress me, then is the third part of Marie Kajava’s documentary play trilogy, the first two parts are Faminewhich was seen in Takomo in 2016. Previous part in the margin, i wrote some shit about my soft skin was seen at the KOM theater in 2022. The second play of the trilogy is printed in the theater’s new primary library at TUA.

Sound design by Tatu Nenonen, lighting design by Jenni Pystynen, space design by Jaakko Pietiläinen, costume design by Piia Rinne. Actors Geoffrey Erista, Joanna Haartti, Niina Hosiasluoma, Katja Küttner, Ella Lahdenmäki and Juliette Sossou.