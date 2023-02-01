Theater Review | Humanity is not eternal, says the play, in which the best is the silly mushroom-cap-wearing children’s choir

The Russian play’s invitation to imagine life after humans is not entirely appealing, even though the mushroom mycelium that is left behind us is performed by an incomparable children’s choir.

A short episode in the universal history of mushroom civilization. The premiere of the joint production of Espoo City Theater and Klockriketeattern in Revontulihalli on 31.1. Finnish translation of Mikhail Durnenkov’s play by Anni Lappela, directed by Essi Rossi. ★★

Theater is an exciting place. You never know what will happen.

Even in small-scale presentations, there are so many variables that all kinds of relationships can arise between things, and everything can grow to surprising dimensions – like a mycelium of mushrooms.

Closed in form and carefully finished in terms of technique, the performance may seem as if the work could be viewed like any clearly defined artifact, but the time dimension, which is absolutely essential to theater art, makes it impossible.

A Finnish-language performance made in cooperation with the Espoo City Theater and the Swedish-language Klockriketeattern A short episode in the universal history of mushroom civilization is such a closed performance, which in the viewer’s thoughts begins to leak in many directions.

in Finland currently living Russian dramatist Mikhail Durnenkov written by and among others Leena Krohn’s having previously worked on works Essi Rossin The show, directed by

The most special thing about the show is the fungal hyphae’s concept of time, according to which the stages of humanity are really only a short episode on the scale of the universe.

On the other hand, the saddest part is humanity’s effort to create some kind of information network, with the help of which human characteristics could be transferred thousands of years later for some as yet unimagined purpose.

The last man’s attempt to transfer his consciousness to stone culminates the entire tragedy.

Eventually the only thing that is concise about the show is its duration. The event cycle of thousands of years can be condensed into an hour and a quarter.

The episodic work, the scenes of which are tied together by an absolutely incomparable children’s choir of five girls wearing mushroom caps, arouses restlessness above all else.

I personally felt uncertain all the time about whether the writer’s and the director’s views really met each other. The confusion was further compounded by the peculiar sentence structures of the Finnish version, which did not always tell if they were a stylistic device or the result of the actors’ careless speech expression.

One of Elmer Bäck’s many characters is a man who strives to love all mosses equally.

Finnish-Russian the show had already been planned before the corona pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

It’s impossible to say what kind of impact the show would have had in 2018, when climate change was still the biggest threat to humanity.

In the current world situation, the invitation presented by theater marketing to “imagine the afterlife” seems a bit inappropriate. One would now expect more from a Finnish-Russian play than a comment on climate concerns.

Maybe the play is just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Set design by Ksenia Peretrukhina, costumes by Liisa Pesonen, video and lighting design by Ilmari Paananen, sound design by Pauli Riikonen. In the roles Carl Alm, Antonia Atarah, Elmer Bäck, Milla Kangas, Kauri Sorvari, Auri Hannus, Magda Lehtonen, Monika Lehtonen, Ruut Neves, Luna Rinkinen.