Theater review Heini Junkkaala directed a strong performance of one of Finland’s most important non-profit poets: Elvi Sinervo’s life and poems are reminiscent of the power of words

Elvi Sinervo’s ideological texts bring the events of the 1940s to the present day.

Elvi S – the author of tomorrow. Heini Junkkaala, playwright Elina Snicker, playwright and costume designer Kaisa Rasila, sound design Joonas Outakoski, lighting design Tomi Suovankoski, dramatized and directed the premiere of the Kom-theater lobby. On the stage are Malla Kuuranne, Ella Pyhältö and Hanna Raiskinmäki. ★★★★

Elvi Sinervon poems and stages of life receive Elvi S – the author of tomorrow in the performance all the time cross-exposure of three different ages and three very different performers. Heini Junkkaala has directed and dramatized many of Sinervo ‘s well – known texts, such as Iron current, Oh bird black wing and Natalia as well as a few of the more unknown childhood-themed poems as a powerful reminder of one of our central ideological poets.

Sinervo was imprisoned for his political activities in 1941 and spent three years in prison.

The last one Sinervo, who published his work in 1956 and was already a little forgotten, was once rediscovered Kaj Chydenius with compositions in the 1970s. Now he will hopefully experience a new coming.

Ella Pyhällön ethereality and challenge seek balance in the beginning, but as the performance progresses, hue is found. Hanna Raiskinmäki listening and surprisingly bold irony is a necessary and welcome addition. Irony does not nullify the subject but takes distance from it, removes the melodrama. And what about Malla Kuuranteen an essence that changes from a sucker to a strong bodily and eventually fragile one.

And this trio is playing! There is childhood, young eroticism, fighting, and the wisdom of ancient Maammo. All of them relentlessly ask what the author’s role in the world is.

Factort obviously know Sinervo’s life story and era well. Everything with its shoes and berets, as well as its accessories and poems written on toilet paper in prison, naturally brings different eras to life.

It is interesting how the performance manages to avoid the dangers of illustration and, with it, that it specifically depicts Sinervo. Although of course it does, but not as a visual figure.

I think the show succeeds here. To listen, to observe, to experience, to distill the essentials of Sinervo’s poetry in such a way that no unnecessary hook is needed to support it.

The disintegration of the character, by the way, works for the freedom of interpretation of the poem, for the way in which it addresses different, at different times, at different ages, detaches into its own work of art.

How gesturingly but seriously underlying the events of the 1940s are present in the performance right now, with freedom of speech shrinking around the world. Right now, Sinervo’s word of truth – not fact – is needed in this world of careless emails and Twitter controversies.

The performance, as the name implies, is positioned towards the word of tomorrow, rather than a wish. For stopping by the words, for realizing them.

What do we use our freedom of speech for? What do we do art for? Do we understand the power of words?