Theater review Have we progressed as humans, asks the five-star novelty – The Red Orphans show the misery of individuals chastised by the Civil War so that the throat is strangled

The Red Orphans by Lauri Maijala and Anneli Kannon at the Helsinki City Theater is a very sad work, writes HS theater critic Sanna Kangasniemi.

Red orphans. Premiere at Helsinki City Theater 2.9. Screenplay by Anneli Kanto and Lauri Maijala. Directed by Lauri Maijala. Composition and sound design Aleksi Saura, staging Janne Vasama, costumes Tiina Kaukanen, lights Kari Leppälä, camouflage Tuula Kuittinen, playwright Henna Piirto. In the roles Ella Mettänen, Antti Autio, Wenla Reimaluoto, Anna Böhm, Riitta Havukainen, Leena Rapola, Miika Laakso, Kari Mattila, Marjut Toivanen. ★★★★★

Finland the civil war of 1918 left behind an estimated 25,000 orphans or half-orphans under the age of 15, most on the red side.

White orphans and widows received a pension, but red orphans and widows were given poor help – in case they were in danger of starvation. In order to get help from the poor, the children had to be placed first.

Homes for the Homeless when it had been discovered that orphaned red children should be sent to the homes of patriotic people in Ostrobothnia, where they would receive food and cleanse themselves of their redness.

That’s summed up in the rags [lähtökohdat], of which the author Anneli Kanto and instructor Lauri Maijala have set up a play Red orphans For the small stage of Helsinki City Theater.

Cooperation already with the Com-Theater Blood rosesKanto and Maijala, who made the play, have said in interviews that the silenced and forgotten fate of the red orphans was the topic that chose them.

When the topic is irresistible and the outcome is known, more attention is paid to what the stage is seen how things have been presented.

Immediately the view from the top of the small stage on the red-painted wheelchair shows that not everything is in place.

Sik’s shock-lying model dolls lack limbs, shoes hang here and there, furniture is out of place. The home with its windows rising in the backstage is also crooked. The world is broken.

The chaos of the staging is later impressively associated with the loud noises of war and the crying of a hungry baby, as well as lights that alternately darken, alternately blind.

As long as the janitor gets to sing at the very beginning of the performance Vöyrin march, let ‘s see how things are with Johansson’ s family on the other line. They are bad. The mother is depressed, the father killed, three hungry children take care of the fourth, the baby, and think that the father in heaven is really proud of them.

Fortunately, neighbor Elli manages to smile and help, even though a lot has gone from him too.

The fate of these people, director Maijala, makes a theater that shows us exactly these individuals and their misery – but so that the true weight of history is not the (red) color on the backing. It is involved in every movement.

The viewer’s throat is strangled and there is no possibility of escape. This is how this is, this is how this goes. Look.

Stagnant, in the midst of a shattered atmosphere, the text works. It has clearly been possible for actors to take it upon themselves in a way that seems as if they “just” live it.

All Actors succeed, so older children perform Antti Autio and Wenla Reimaluoto than contracted in side roles Miika Laakso, Kari Mattila and Marjut Toivan even. Leena Rapolan The roles in the premiere were patched up by delicate chills Sanna-June Hyde and Helena Haaranen.

Ella Mettänen the mother is a dead body, a living body that barely bears its fatigue and guilt, Anna Böhmin Ilona cries a lovely six-year-old.

Anna Böhm’s six-year-old Ilona gets to the swaying dining tables and care in Ostrobothnia. Caretakers Leena Rapola and Marjut Toivanen.­

And Riitta Havukainen the magnificently played Elli monologue in the first half is like a dramaturgical getaway, the first of them. In it, the voltage of the stage discharges, even a little.

Like In Maijala earlier, for example In a humming ridge, even in this play is unique in its nature on two sides of the interlude. The first half is closer and more realistic, although puppet choreographies already bring timelessness and looseness.

The other half moves off more distantly with their vogue-spirited discos. Loose, but not detached. Choreography is not mentioned in the hand program, so the score for Maijala and the actors!

Linen coveralls also act as a breathable, timeless element.

Just timeless work can well be characterized.

The team takes us into history, but in a way that choreography, stage image and rhythm solutions or even just one word of the script – prioritization! – allows viewers to think for themselves.

Have we as humans progressed? Are we doing different things today?

Perhaps the most annoying of these cross-cutting issues of the past and present has been raised by author Kanto in his pre-premiere interviews when he has equated Isis mothers with red widows.

To the stage as the work he builds progresses, Maijala lets us ask ourselves.

Was the motherhood of red mothers wrong? Why did they want to keep their children even though they didn’t have to provide food for the children?

Especially the more distant, surreal nightmare atmosphere of the second half with its monsters also helps to break new insights into what is thought to be familiar in history.

When innocent children are suffered – “Your fault, your idea” – Who are they blaming? His mother? Or a “counterpart” that appears as animals?

End is beautiful, porous and breathable. After that, it feels weird to step into the warm Rocky night. The Black Bay is windy, the trees of Tokoinranta are rustling.