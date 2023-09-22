Theater Review | For girls who think they’re alone, there’s an autumn theater event: Full five stars

The story of Ujuni Ahmed and the minority girls is full of girl energy.

Drama

For girls who think they’re alone, premiere at Kansallisteatteri’s big stage on 21.9. Satu Linnapuomi dramatized and directed the original work by Ujuni Ahmed and Elina Hirvonen.

★★★★★

I feel it like opening a window to fresh spring air.

It will be realized on the big stage of the National Theatre For girls who think they are alone – many things for the first time at the premiere of the show. For the first time, the story of a person of Somali background is being told on the national stage, and the main roles of the show are played by women of African background. Rarely has such a strong message for girls’ rights been seen on the big stage.

Because the big stage really glows and sparkles with the girls’ energy. The show’s color scheme is like an exotic flower, music and Ima Iduozeen the wonderful choreographed dance scenes take you to the 1990s, to the magic circle of Spice Girls’ girl power.

I bathed Ahmed and Elina Hirvonen book published last year For girls who think they are alone tells the personal story of human rights activist Ahmed. Among other things, he has opposed female genital mutilation and honor violence. Squeezed by the rules, restrictions and silences of two different communities, Ahmed searches for freedom to realize himself as an individual.

Ahmed’s story has received The fairy tale Linnapoomin in the direction, despite its serious subjects, a beautiful and hopeful interpretation. In the years 2019–2021, Linnapoomi has hosted Kansallisteatteri’s youth theater group Kantti. You can see and feel the sensitive approach to young, partly amateur-based, performers.

In the show, the older Ujuni walks alongside his younger self as the narrator and commentator of the show. The chosen method of narration is smooth. Young Ujun is sensitively portrayed by a sincere childish pursuer Safiya Abukar. An adult, more confident Ujun Emilia Neuvonen. The chemistry between the two works. Adult Ujuni looks at his younger self with the compassion he should have received from the adults around him, parents, teachers, society.

The dance scenes bring 1990s girl power to the work.

But society is silent when it comes to the rights of minorities, Ujuni will notice. Because the sensitivity. The problems of minorities have to be dealt with, with a smile. Only the rights of white women can be fiercely fought for.

A representative of the minority does not end up in the spotlight, even if he talks about the problems of his community, the violence experienced by girls and genital mutilation, because there is too much fear that speaking about these issues will put the cards in the hands of racists. So young Ujuni thinks that the conditions in which she and girls like her live are like the weather. They just have to be tolerated.

Elsa Antikainen the mother portrayed is gentle and crushing at the same time. Mom is even scarier than the police, mom’s word is law. Although the mother was allowed to sunbathe on the beach and wear a traditional dress that reveals one shoulder in her youth in Somalia, Ujuni has to wear a scarf in Finland.

In the story, dance becomes a symbol of freedom, which Ujun’s main character enjoys secretly. Dance frees the body from shame. Secretly, he also has to do a lot of other things, like going to high school.

The Girls’ House emerges as an important channel in dealing with emotions and questioning practices. In a fine staging, it is placed in an element rising from the front ramp, where the subway is also staged.

In the insightful staging, the scenes continue all the way to the stage. Power structures are being undermined from many directions.

The book the story, which follows the events quite closely, ends with a couple of crushing additional chapters about the reality in 2023. Ahmed’s push for a separate law banning the genital mutilation of girls and women did not pass because it was perceived to be in conflict with equality.

The second is the government’s racism debate.

However, the young women are not going to keep quiet. Performed like a spell by Neuvonen, known as Artisti Emilianne Mother’s mothers stays in the ears for a long time.

“When I whisper, they don’t hear me, when I shout they don’t hear me, that’s why I sing out my mothers, my mother’s mother’s mothers.”

Playwright Eva Buchwald, choreographer Ima Iduozee, stage design Tinja Salmi, costume design Sanna Levo, sound design Moe Mustafa, lighting design Tomi Suovankoski, video design Ville Virtanen. Starring Safiya Abukar, Emilia Neuvonen, Yasmin Ahsanullah, Amaal Ali, Elsa Antikainen, Jani Karvinen, Pirjo Määttä, Jasir Osman, Ilja Peltonen, Julianna Kauhaniemi, Lilja Kervinen, Anzaar Elmi.

Correction 22.9. 4:49 p.m.: The lighting designer’s name is Tomi Suovankoski, not Tomi Suvankoski.