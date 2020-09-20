Theater review Evita in Seinäjoki has musical splendor and the threat of violence

The main trio supports fast-paced classical musicals with their multi-level role interpretations.

Evita. Premiere at Seinäjoki City Theater 19.9. Finnish translation of the musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and written by Tim Rice, Mikko Koivusalo, directed by Tuomas Parkkinen, choreographed by Jukka Haapalainen, staged by Marjatta Kuivasto, costumes by Leena Rintala, hairstyles and disguise by Johanna Uusitontti, lights by Hannu Raja-aho. Conductor Timo Ristilä. In key roles Helena Rängman, Marko Maunuksela, Esa Ahonen. ★★★★

Political for historical reasons, the shadow of extremism and the violence they perpetrate has long rested over Ostrobothnia.

For this reason, it seems safe that Seinäjoki City Theater will not shy away from tackling this hectic and globally unpleasant topic. Last fall, the theater grabbed the far-right Lapua movement of the 1930s by upgrading Arvo Salon and Kaj Chydenius By the Lapua Opera in the 1960s to embody the intolerant and racist attitudes of our time.

This fall, the theater will map out the theme of structural violence with the musical Evita, which rose to world fame in the late 1970s.

Andrew Lloyd Webber through composing and Tim Ricen The musical, which he says, moves considerably from the plains of Ostrobothnia in the most ornate landscapes, and on the upper sides the whole story is a pure fairy tale.

Evita there are really only two actual characters who never encountered each other in real life and one of whom is in fact already dead when the musical begins.

Helena Rängman Evitana and Marko Maunuksela Che Guevarana.­

Spouse of the President of Argentina Eva “Evita” Perón and a later freedom fighter of Argentine descent Che Guevara are both legendary cult characters and as such great material for British pop musical composers in the aftermath of the hippie years.

In the musical, Che Guevara goes through the hectic stages of this short life with Evita rising from her coffin.

Today’s audience probably doesn’t have a very clear picture of what happened in Argentina in the years after World War II, when Evita, who worked as an actress, helped a colonel who was unpopular with the military junta. Juan Perónin to power and later inspired the masses to defeat the junta’s revolutionary projects. Tuomas Parkkisen the performance directed will not stumble upon historical details.

Seinäjoki Evitaa watching doesn’t hurt at all, even if you don’t know how to place Argentina even on the world map. The tensions in the story are so heavily charged with the protagonists, in particular Helena Rängmanin ruthlessly brilliantly present to Eva Perón that there is no time to even ask for any kind of background information.

Rängman’s multi-level role work clearly shows everything necessary: ​​circumstances, obstacles, character traits, traumas, goals and aspirations. There is a bloody battle for space on the theater stage. Evita has adopted the operating models of the era, and she does not cope very well with the contradiction between her ideals and selfishness.

Rängman’s Evita is the undisputed queen of the stage. She enchants the audience with her singing and dancing. At times, she fattens as a ballerina or enters into quilting. As an early-stage sex worker, she presents a wild pole dance number that embodies, above all, the determination of a young woman. Evita is perfect even when tweeting through the most hectic situations.

Evita musical the functionality is largely dependent on the chemistry between the actual main pair.

A radio character known as the King of Tango Mauno Maunukselan played by Che is a rare, clearly articulating narrator character and in his playfulness a perfect counterpart to the splintered Evita.

Found by the theater’s own staff Esa Ahonen rises alongside the previous ones in Juan Perón’s challenging fragmentary role. Ahose, also known as an opera singer, really has the technology. Alongside Rängman, he has also gotten in a good mood as an actor to create a whole human image based on a somewhat stately figure.

The troops stay in great motion in the Evita musical.­

Jari Jaakonahon tango singer, Petra Pääkkönen mistress of the colonel and Henna Sormusen like a shadow, the servant following Evita are the effectively executed bystanders of the musical.

Evita’s parents stand out from the ensemble Heikki Vainionpää and Mia Vuorela. Heidi Ajanto gets an amazing solo It is raining banknotes as a performer of a sign language chorus.

Choreographer Jukka Haapalainen keeping the troops moving nicely, but at times the performance would have wished a slightly slower pace. Timo Ristilän the six-man orchestra, led by him, does not stop at the mood.

Many great points pass in the flash, and Evita’s mass scenes have never felt as short in duration as in this deliciously juicy but unnecessarily fast-paced interpretation.