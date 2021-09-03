Theater review Dreams for Sale, held in a rock cave under the National Museum, takes a critical look at dreams, but repeats itself after hearing many times

The evenings of the Studio Total group are hosted by Tuomas Juntunen.

Dreams for Sale. Studio Total’s performance in the rock cave below the National Museum. Directed by Anna Lipponen, screenplay Laur Kaunissaare and Anna Lipponen, dramaturgy Laur Kaunissaare, staging, light and video design Petri Tuhkanen, staging and costume design Simona Bieksaite, sound design Antti Puumalainen, description Jekaterina Abramova, choreography Tuomas Juntunen and Anna Lipponen. Tuomas Juntunen on stage. ★★★

National Museum below is a huge rock cave that few have visited, and now there you can see the evenings of the Studio Total group, i.e. the performance Dreams for Sale. The cave is like a bunker where time has stopped.

And that mood Anna Lipponen directed and together with an Estonian Laur Kaunissaari written by Dreams for Sale performance seeks to. The rock cave feels at the same time as a refuge where it is possible to retreat to reflect on the state of the world, but at the same time the bunker is also retreated in an extreme crisis.

Indeed, the place-based work is tuned between these two extremes, that is, perhaps even a possible overtime, and, on the other hand, recourse to the catastrophes raging in the world.

Soiree is arranged in the cave so that the audience initially watches more video works. A couple sitting in a Tallinn skyscraper sips champagne, but the whitewashed figures, a bit like the actors looking like an ancient marble statue, make the situation strange.

Soon the same characters wander the streets of Tallinn and later seek contact with nature. However, the forest trip ends with wandering and staining under the thermal foil, waiting for the rescue forces.

The host of the evenings Tuomas Juntunen tells the story of a man who initially embraced wealth and power but eventually ended up giving up everything and moving into the woods. His dream has changed.

Can my dreams change? Pentti Linkolan written in 1971 The dream of a better world serves as a kind of foundation. It is reminiscent of how a return to nature was dreamed of fifty years ago.

In the performance can look at the white dream worlds built into display cases. The performance lacks all the warmth and togetherness I attached to the word evening. The performance is cold, its beauty is also clinical and artist.

Halfway through the show, the audience is directed to the other side of the farm for a dream auction and I am sold “luck”. Juntunen hands me a cardboard box and yells after him, “Pay!”. The intentional cliché of clichés heard as the closing song is John Lennonin Imaginea piece knocked out disgustingly and tonlessly.

Dreams for Sale trying to stop the audience for a moment to think about what his dream really is, and then look at it critically. What sections does it consist of? When is a utopia feasible and when is not? Who manipulates my dreams or is it born of free will?

The performance is partly quite stimulating, but also partly a repetition of the critique of capitalism and environmental crisis pain material that has been heard many times.

When I return from the cave to the ground, I notice perhaps the most important feature of a place-based performance: the ability to slightly undermine my way of seeing the everyday environment. The movement feels weird, not natural. It does not seem to be an inevitable force of nature, but above all a matter brought about by certain choices over which I can influence.

Correction September 2 at 3:50 PM: Corrected Studio Total group name.

Correction 3.9. at 8.18. Contrary to what you read earlier in the article, Petri Tuhkanen was not responsible for the staging, lighting and costume design of Dreams for Sale, but for the staging, lighting and video design.