Theater review Anne Frank’s diary gave a bright interpretation by the new Kantti youth group of the National Theater

Kant’s performance by the National Theater Youth Group emphasizes hope.

“Paper is more patient than man, ”wrote the 13-year-old Anne Frank in his diary in June 1942.

For Anne, the best-known Holocaust victim in world history, the diary was patiently entrusted as she hid with her family in the back room of her father’s office.

Anne F is the first performance of the Kant Youth Theater Group, founded at the National Theater in 2019. It brings the story of Anne Frank from youth to youth as a performance that seeks its frame from today.

Premiere of Kant’s professional performers Excerpts was seen on the stage of the Vallila machine shop in November 2019.

Satu Linnapuomin the interpretation reconciled and guided has not begun to force signs of equality to the present day – and well so. Everyone can make their own interpretation, and the light references to corona isolation in the performance remain natural.

Impressively interpreted by a group of twenty-headed youth, Anne’s story becomes an elegant and balanced description of a young person’s growth, dreams and fears. For it must be grown and loved, even when forced to hide and isolate.

Today’s level of interpretation comes from the students who have received it Anne Frank’s diary reading assignment in a mother tongue lesson. Away, of course.

Since staring at the screen is heavy, it is good for the stream as well that the performance soon shifts from its initial setting to interpreting the life of a hiding place called the “secret wing” and the contradictions of its inhabitants.

This is what young readers today comment on from time to time, acting as interpreters of Anne’s mental movements.

Visual implementation is impressive. The ambiance of the back office and the 1940s is nicely brought out with a sepia-toned scene and costume. Radio was an important link to the outside world for the residents of the hiding place, and lightening numbers have been built into the performance from the blows of the era, at the pace of which the residents exercise and peel the crumbling potatoes.

In addition to Anne, the performance also provides space for two other young people in hiding, Anne’s sister Margotin and infatuation Peterin feelings in their own song numbers.

The interpretation is optimistic about its subject, even bright. As Anne, who reflects on the dichotomy of human nature, writes, there is also goodness in people. That goodness is represented, for example, by Helpers who bring food to a hiding place.

The performance, aimed at people over the age of 13, can be viewed on June 15. until the National Theater website at: kansallisteatteri.fi/tapahtumakanava