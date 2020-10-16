Theater review Anna-Elina Lyytikäinen fulfilled the audience’s wishes: a pre-arranged version of Agatha Christie’s classic novel will be seen at Tampere Theater

Tampereen Teatteri and Neither Saved is a whole and traditional whole.

And no one was saved on the main stage of Tampere Theater on 15.10. Finnish translation of Agatha Christie’s play Aino Piirola. Directed by Anna-Elina Lyytikäinen. Set design and costumes Mikko Saastamoinen, lights Raimo Salmi, voices by Jan-Mikael Träskelin, videos by Petri Kyttälä, hairstyles, masks and wigs by Jonna Lindström. In the roles Matti Hakulinen, Pia Piltz, Antti Tiensuu, Elina Rintala, Jukka Leisti, Ville Majamaa, Antti Reini, Arttu Ratinen, Kirsimarja Järvinen, Ola Tuominen, Kyösti Kiiskilä / Ossi Oijusluoma. ★★★

Millennium has changed for some time, and now the last pandemic grabbed our ball, but Agatha Christie remains.

From the work of Christie (1890–1976), who lightly bears the title of the most popular author of all time And none was saved (1939, play 1943) has reportedly been seen on Finnish stages only a few times, one of them at the Tampere Theater in 1985.

At that time, with its original name that had become very inappropriate.

Agatha Christie adapted her novel herself into a play, and its potential in theater was once questioned. It feels wonderful now: such a classic closed-room murder mystery, the real chamber drama par Excellence is!

The small sweet hall of Tampere Theater is also suitable for watching this. An audience sitting on a red plush can be sure they are in the Theater.

And none was saved is Christie ‘s most popular novel – and it’ s more than certain that the audience doesn’t miss any extra spice in that theater either. So there really is no free hand for the director of his first suspense play To Anna-Elina Lyytikäinen.

Lytikäinen’s control does not allow pain to preset, but takes them when given and shapes them into a complete whole.

There are “ten little soldier boys” on the back edge, the rhyme that forms the backbone of the murder mystery is elegantly included, a quietly condensing excitement and a few real hui! Moments.

Petri Kyttälä video design and Raimo Salmen the lights, of course, play a big part on the excitement side and – if you don’t count the two equal little video reflections on my taste – director Lyytikäinen has arranged everything in a stylish way.

The costumes are, as they should be, a high-end atmosphere from the British of 1939: a mannequin-styled Pia Piltzin look like straight Downton Abbey.

In advance received a lot of attention for his theatrical role Antti Reini is really good in his role as a relaxed, useless, emotional worldman. Nine other actors are doing their roles in a worthy way, special thanks Arttu Ratinen jazz screws.

The dramaturgically essential eleventh role was played by the young man at the premiere Kyösti Kiiskilä, he too very modeled.

And none saved is perhaps Agatha Christie’s most beloved work.­

There are hardly any changes in the tempo of the performance, but still an important increase in tension for the work is achieved.

But even if the net tightens around the tenth trapped on the island specifically in the elevator, I would have longed for a more closed feel, especially for the first half.

An important moment, when the words of accusation echoed from the gramophone, was almost completely lost. The sound did not feel like the world of the upcoming performance, but quite the same as the echo announcements before and after the performance.

If tends to forget all the endings he knows, makes the revelation of the murderer at the end of the show almost reflect on the psyche of the individual and the innocent and guilty of society.

But only almost. This is Agatha Christie and that’s good.