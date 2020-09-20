Theater review An indecisive examination of women’s hatred and hair hair: Aurinkoteatteri’s play Aunt Riders examines horse enthusiasts who have reached a mature age by means of a nature documentary

The work, written and directed by Sanna Hietala, is full of unique personalities.

Aunt Riders, premiere at the Solar Theater 19.9. Screenplay and direction Sanna Hietala, staging Heini Maaranen, costume design Noora Salmi, lighting design Ada Halonen, music and sound design Antti Ikonen, masks Kaija Heijari. In the roles Wilhelm Grotenfelt, Paul Holländer, Niklas Häggblom, Milla Kangas, Nora Raikamo. ★★★

Aunt rider is a derogatory term for mature horse horses. Sanna Hietalan novelty play Aunt riders studies these organisms belonging to the species of western fins at the Solar Theater by means of an absurd nature documentary.

Hietala has a very special ability to create amazingly unique personalities. Such tragicomic grotesque, incorrect, and yet types pierced by deep humanity are not seen elsewhere in the theater. It was already seen in Hietala’s play three years ago Predators, who was nominated for a Lea Prize in Drama Literature.

Aunt riders is an independent sequel to it.

In aunt riders is included About predators familiar theologian Pamela Kåla, who looks at the stable stable community in the hinterland of civilization, on the edge of a Central Ostrobothnian spruce.

When Predators examines exclusion, mental health problems, and alcoholism, reviews Aunt riders we all have deep-seated hatred of women. The hobby of horses, often underestimated and laughed at, is a great setting for this.

His own life David Attenborough Pamela (sympathetic Paul Holländer) ends with a riding lesson with Benita Stjärnfall (wild Milla Kangas) to the stable and begins to study the complex hierarchy of aunt riders and the use of power in the stable.

Hardy Benita has been banned from teaching children because of its questionable teaching methods. Stuck in a man in the 1980s, Benita fans hairstyles and uses power through aggression.

The tragedy Benita experiences causes him to direct his self-loathing around him as well. Benita’s business partner Helena, in the role this time to be seen as soft Niklas Häggblom, the exercise of power, on the other hand, discharges into care.

The great character gallery already includes About predators familiar Pamela’s timid neighbor Jarno, reaching for a breathtaking performance in the role Wilhelm Grotenfelt and Pamela’s brother, playing in a heavy band Håkan. Nora Raikamo in the role of Håkan makes a staggering parody of Hevimies.

It cannot be left out Heini Maarasen a wonderfully designed Pimu horse that moves in an incredibly authentic way.

Sex the awkwardness of the associated entrenched stereotypes and the difficulty of drawing boundaries are reflected in all the characters. Sore is the desire and need to belong to something, even imperfect. The dialogue is deliciously humorous and reaches the pulse of time.

Indeed, the desperate Jarno suspects that he has committed a creepy crime against both humanity and women and cries, “Is there an address somewhere that I could sign? Somehow I want to resign! ”