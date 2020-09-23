Theater review Aleksis Kivi’s beautiful text flows smoothly on stage in a two-man beer-foggy and deadly Olviretki

The Jurka Aleksis Kivi arrangement in the theater emphasizes the insanity of the war.

Olviretki. Now Theater in Jurka. Original text Aleksis Kivi, dramaturgy Hanno Eskola and working group, staging Markku Mäkiranta, sound design Seppo Halttunen and Saku Kaukiainen, lighting design Saku Kaukiainen and Markku Mäkiranta, lyrics Aleksis Kivi, composition Seppo Halttunen and Iida Halttunen, direction Hanno Eskttola. In the roles Matti Ristinen and Seppo Halttunen. ★★★

Aleksis Kivi was inspired by his “playful passion” Olive trip in Schleusingen (1866) From the news of Helsingfors Tidningar on 16 July 1866.

The news reported on the Prussian-Austrian war, according to which an 8,000-man Bavarian gang drank an insane amount of beer on a military expedition, being “from morning to night in the humus of hops”. The play did not appear until 1916 in Kivi’s collected works, more than 40 years after his death.

Hanno Eskola and the working group has cleverly arranged a two-man version of the play’s gallery of more than twenty characters in Theater Jurkka, in which a war of hops is going on inside the head Olviretken the worst drunks, soldiers Max and Fuchs, in roles sure Matti Ristinen and Seppo Halttunen. The soldiers fighting in the grip of their delirium have not seen a clear day for three months, and an army of little men marching against them in a beer mug.

Actual the play has not gone through the adaptation to the present day, despite its suggestive name, and the text is about Kivi’s beautiful language and songs flowing smoothly on the stage.

The structure of the play has been arranged in a new faith, it has been shortened and the replicas of the characters have been combined.

Similarly, Eskola directed five years ago Ibsenin Peer Gyntin for two actors at Tampereen Teatteri Telaka.

After a slightly stiff and static start, Ristinen and Halttunen take off in a wild flight, manifesting the characters’ fear of death shrouded in obsession with a strong physical actor.

The performance also utilizes object theater, bringing the story in the form of a puppet according to its second main character, Mariana.

The impression is folded in the dark, no military farce is made of the text in Jurka. The insanity, vagueness of war, and the growing threat of nationalism resonate with the treatment of confused men who do not always remember where they are, still alive or perhaps already dead on the battlefield.