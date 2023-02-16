Theater Review | About childlessness touchingly but also joyfully funny: Heini Junkkaala convinces again

Pudota is a touching, but also funny stage play about Nelly Juulia Kärkkäinen’s experience of infertility.

Pudota, first performance at Kansallisteatteri Omapohja on 15 February. Text by Heini Junkkaala based on texts, interviews and improvisations by Nelly Juulia Kärkkäinen and Gitta Oksanen. Directed by Heini Junkkaala. ★★★★

When from private sadness and tragedy are made into theater, the first thing to wake up is the fear of the perpetrators’ public self-therapy. Nelly Juulia Kärkkäinen a documentary stage work based on my own infertility Drop dodges the pitfalls of psychodrama, after all, he navigates from the beginning as a creator of documentary theatre Heini Junkkaala.

The question of autofiction, which has been discussed in literature, also comes up in documentary theater. What is the relationship between the performers and their real lives? Junkkaala answers that in the hand program. It is about real people, but the events are not one to one with real life and are viewed in retrospect, alienating.

Drop is the last part of Junkkaala’s trilogy of documentary performances at the National Theatre. The first performance of the trilogy Axel – solo for male voice (2018) was a portrait of a person forced to choose between gender reassignment surgery and a singing voice. Gay mom (2018) was based on Junkkaala’s own experiences as a mother. In both works, the sounds were a central part of both the aesthetics and the problematic of the works.

Junkkaala has prepared Drop-play using the same methods as his previous performances. The play text was created by Kärkkäinen and his mother Gitta Oksanen based on texts, interviews and improvisations dealing with childlessness and childlessness.

Drop the show the central element is the sea. The story is framed by the leasehold of Uunisaari, which Kärkkäinen inherited from his father, located in front of Kaivopuisto. In the performance, Kärkkäinen says goodbye to the long-desired child, to the difficult fertilization treatments that lasted for several years, and to the legacy of his dead father.

When, like Kärkkäinen, you have long dreamed of your own “pill child”, because according to the five-year-old Kärkkäinen’s opinion, children came from the pit, it is difficult to let go.

In the show in simultaneous scenes, mother and daughter go through their lives, their relationships, their dreams of children, their pregnancies and their relationship with their own mother. In the direction of depth, a beautifully moving dialogue and associations arise with each one’s own family history and its burdens.

Breaking the chain of generations is a sore spot for the daughter as well as the mother. However, there is no diving into sadness, but the show also contains plenty of humor and precise, detailed observations. The linguistic wit is delightful: as his mother’s only remaining child, Kärkkäinen is “the last mix of the family branch, the best cocktail before the traffic light”.

Kärkkäinen happily shoos away the hippopotamus hovering over the heads of the spectators in the room by breaking the fourth wall: “You must have children at home, you can keep them. And in my presence, you can say that it’s hard with the child, even though I have this nonsense”.

The presentation’s visuals are nicely reduced. Sheets bend into babies, dogs and video backdrops.

The most amazing in the show, Gitta Oksanen makes her stage debut. It is hard to believe that Oksase has no performance background, he is so natural on stage. With the help of just a sheet, Oksanen transforms into a great-grandmother who sees dreams, who crouches down and makes predictions.

But can you grow up if you are not a parent yourself, Kärkkäinen asks.

The presentation answers this question well.

Playwright Elina Snicker, set and costumes K. Rasila, lights and videos Titus Torniainen, sounds Esa Mattila. Nelly Juulia Kärkkäinen and Gitta Oksanen on stage.