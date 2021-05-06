Theater review A young woman’s body raises questions about submissive relationships – great-looking and bizarre student work creates strong illusions

The over her dead body stream performance continues the discussion of who believes anyone’s story.

Theater Academy streaming performance Over her dead body. Directed and written by Onerva Hannula. Visual design Meri Hiironen, space design Anastasia Paretskoi, lighting design Mikko Hirvonen, sound design Iida Hägglund, costume design Katri Nikkola, make-up design Liis Mitjan. Performers Talvikki Eerola, Reetta Koskinen, Ona Korpiranta, Mathilda Kruse, Saana Rautavaara, Henna Wallin, Emelie Zilliacus.

Another one the body of a beautiful woman is found in the forest.

A woman sets out to rescue a woman imprisoned in the role of fictional body from a male narrator, but it turns out it’s not that simple. No one may want to be saved but rather encountered.

Onerva Hannulan the stream premiere of the work, directed and written, continues the discussion of who is telling who’s story. The young, murdered woman is standard equipment in detective stories, but equally present in the classics of painting, literature, and the performing arts.

The triangular drama of two different female characters and the sovereign male narrator (or drag king character) who unites them is reminiscent of Saara Turusen Broken Heart Story when asking if a woman should choose whether she is strong or weak. There is a lot in the choir, visuals and honest questions as well.

An interest in the real, not fictitious, body returns the body to the theater, in stark contrast to the image of a woman that is usually reproduced. There are enough perspectives. The actors blend nicely into the strange atmosphere of the performance, where sincere asking and a rumbling right are rippling. They are at home in a rich reference jungle and in various registers of language.

The show begins nordic noir and ends John Everett Millias’n Ofeliaboard image. Sometimes we have time to go through both knight romance and animal tales. The work also raises the question of what it means to remove subjugations from fiction if they are not removed from real life. And many other sincere questions.

The best thing is the openness of the work and the effort to give a new, liberating perspective to the past. Perhaps it would still take a little more testing of its own place to leave a more lasting imprint on the show.

Over her dead body namely, it looks and sounds great, but perhaps as a whole remains a little helpless to stand by its subject. Perhaps it is an quite honestly articulated feeling, and in itself, of course, valuable.

As a staging translucent plastic strips descending from the ceiling are used, in which the lights create colors and in a way shape the forest. The solution emphasizes illusory, but also creates strong illusions.

The abundance of references to the history of art gives opportunities for visuals and sounds that are not left untapped. The costume design and make-up are also of a high standard, utilizing both fantasy and the body of a woman who fights especially beautifully. Cinematic and strongly carnal visions emerge.

In space design, the installation feature brings out the Actors in a colorful way.

Streaming still on May 6 and 7 at 7 p.m.