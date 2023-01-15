Theater Review | A puppet show made together with dogs is as soft as teddy fur

One of the central themes of Maija Lintur’s new show is the relationship between work and play.

Lassie’s double life, premiere 14.1. Puppet theater in Sampo. Kalteva Co. Directed by Maija Linturi.

Human and the dog’s friendship and cooperation has lasted more than 30,000 years, but what could cooperation between species create in art?

Posthumanist art, i.e. art that turns its focus away from humans, has become a big trend in recent years. Also a puppeteer Maija Linturi has discussed the relationships between humans and other animals and the possibilities of encounters in his presentations.

It told about the complex relationship between horses and horse girls Leena Harjunpään a dance piece made with Hepa girls (2018) and dived into the world of insects Decomposition (2020).

Now Linturi has included dogs in his work The double life of Lassie to manufacture. The work aimed at adults is performed at the Puppet Theater Sampo. The dogs are not seen on stage, but the working group’s own dogs A flag, Susu, Cosmos and Otis have been closely involved in making the show, for example by feeding the human members a model of the dog’s movement language and rhythm. The dog members of the working group meet via video.

The creators say in the manual that they tried to surrender to being guided by the dogs, not so much to find a new way of thinking about the dog. The presentation is above all a study of the possibilities of cooperation between species.

Business language and video footage, the performance is divided into sections “thought of as humans”, reflecting on the position of the dog, and moving scenes where the performers try to dive into the dog’s world of experience through smells, among other things.

The approachable show contains humor and is as soft as a stage lined with teddy fur. Sarune Peciukonyten the costumes and especially the shoes imitating dog paws are wonderful.

Performers Elina Hauta-aho, Johanna Kultala and Elina Sarno lie down, sniff and explore their surroundings with a dog-like intense presence.

The relationship between work and play is one of the central themes of the show, and this is interestingly highlighted through the acting of Lassie, the hero dog of the films. On video Tuire Kaimio tells about training animals for acting and its ethical problems.

I don’t know if I understand dogs or interspecies cooperation better after the show, but surrendering to an empathetic presence with another animal species offers heartwarming moments.

Lights and set design by Anttoni Halonen, sounds by Jussi Österman, costumes by Sarune Peciukonyte, videos by Olli-Pekka Jauhiainen, cinematography by Olli-Pekka Jauhiainen and Vilppu-koira. Performers Elina Hauta-aho, Johanna Kultala and Elina Sarno.