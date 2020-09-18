Theater review A group of three actors and lighting designers watch death through working bodies

In the performance of French Lines (Making of a Dodger 2), solidarity is the dwarf of our time.

French Lines (Making of a Bully 2). Premiere at Kanneltalo. Direction and script (based on devising work): Minna Nurmelin, lighting design Mia Kivinen. Performers: Marjaana Kuusniemi-Korhonen, Irina Pulkka and Johannes Purovaara.

Three actor i.e. Irina Pulkan, Marjaana Kuusniemi-Korhonen and Johannes Purovaaran and Lighting Designer Mia Kivisen in its trilogy, the group formed by it explores what is the executioner of our time. Minna Nurmelinin directed by the second part French Lines (Making of a Bully 2) looks at death through working bodies.

The dominant element of the stage is a smaller stage insulated by a transparent plastic curtain, and the spotlights are also directed to a smaller area. All that remains of the stage is the skeleton of the stage. Maybe just a wish that it would be equal and free.

Making of Pyöveli 2 is a collection of French lines from which a presentation was to be built. Kuusniemi-Korhonen remembers what it was like to always present a happy country girl as a visitor in the provincial theaters. He dreams of that Cabaret presented as an outrageous grandmother’s alkar version. The sled, in turn, longs for the classics. There is a gig for Purovaara. Everyone is generously putting practical things on each other’s shoulders. The lighting designer also messes with the grant application with the deadline. Each of the performers in turn grabs the ax, because when difficulties run over, there is a desire to give up.

Ruben Östlundin The Square not to be mentioned as a single reference. The work can be seen as a satire on how difficult it is for contemporary art to find legitimacy and significance at a time when art is as closely tied to the production pressures imitated by the business world. How false is the freedom of art and especially of the artist.

It’s fascinating to look at middle-aged against youth, ie Pulkka’s angular comedy and Kuusniemi-Korhonen’s emotional register that moves into every cell, and alongside them a dancer’s youth that is only capable of stretching, lines and acrobatics, but still defies gravity.

Making of Pyöveli 2 recalls in thought more contemporary dance works that have recently been heavily featured in how body memories could be put on stage. Should performers wipe out of themselves all the feelings of uncertainty, disappointment, and flatness that the stage has offered them? Or could they be the subject of the performance?

A executioner cannot be said to shape uncertainty into a resource or something else terribly flat. Rather, it could be said that being with uncertainties has been made identifiable and divisible.

That is why it is important that Making of Pyöveli 2 does not focus on talking about the coronavirus but manages to highlight the comfort of its delicately perceived solidarity, which is ultimately the only medicine. The source of life, not death.