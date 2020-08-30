The first words are light and sharp at the same time, cloudy and disturbing. “The razor blades are right under the sink”, chant and repeat the characters of this very dark and bitterly funny tale that Pierre Notte defines as “One of (his) first black political pranks”. Author and director, he tackles the question of migrants and their survival through a play with perfectly mastered writing, in which, for example, we will learn that the mysterious drugs that one of the protagonists says to take are only pastilles à la mint, this to say the lightness that alternates with worry, but everything is held together, from start to finish.

First given in public reading in July, during the “Souffle d’Avignon”, organized in the cloister of the Palais des Papes by the permanent theaters of the city of Avignon (the Balcony, the Carmelites, the Black Oak, the Smoking Dog , halls), The man who slept under my bed , is one of the eight shows of the operation “A special summer in Paris”. Organized by the municipality of the capital, this free meeting (and without registration, but the number of places is limited), which runs until September 6, is, explains Carine Rolland, deputy mayor in charge of culture. , “A message of solidarity towards authors, composers, directors and companies in the Ile-de-France region”. These eight shows that should have been played in Avignon this summer are, says Pierre Beffeyte, the president of the Festival Off association, “A very beautiful message of hope for the theater”. And it is not the public who will deny them since, from the first days, people have been refused.

A warm wind – it’s not the mistral – blows on the stage, no cicadas sing in the big trees, and yet, on this sunny afternoon, the magic of the theater operates. The smiling and festival crowd is absent, but floats in the air a little of all that which makes the spectators accomplices of the moment. But not of the drama that is playing out. Muriel Gaudin, Silvie Laguna and Clyde Yeguete are the three perfect comedians of adventure: each citizen who accommodates a migrant in his home receives a state bonus. And if the lodged foreigner ends up committing suicide, the premium is doubled … but we can be reassured. The razor blades don’t bleed and stay quietly in the closet, and the surreal adventure has more surprises in store. We also know, in real life, that the survival of many migrants often hinges on little, if the men and women of the earth do not turn a blind eye.

Gerald Rossi

