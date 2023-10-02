Against secular frugality: The magnificent actress Lina Beckmann triumphs in the second part of Karin Beier’s Hamburg Antique Marathon and proves to be a judge of contemporary theater.

An actress at the top of her abilities: Lina Beckmann in “Laios”, the second part of Karin Beier’s ambitious antiquity project at the Hamburger Schauspiel. Image: Monika Rittershaus

AThe most ambitious theater project of the season is currently taking place in the Hamburg Schauspielhaus, the largest spoken theater in Germany: Karin Beier is staging a spectacular antiquity marathon under the heading “Anthropolis”. Every two weeks a new premiere is released that deals with the fate of the most famous mythological figure in Greek tragedy.

The five evenings have the titles: “Prologue / Dionysus”, “Laios”, “Oedipus”, “Iokaste” and “Antigone”. Dramatic responsibility for them lies with the playwright Roland Schimmelpfennig, who has partly edited and partly rewritten texts based on the ancient tragedies of Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides. Karin Beier has been rehearsing for this mammoth project for two years. An unusual effort in times when theater evenings usually only last two hours and antiquity is primarily used as an ironic projection surface.