Ein the evening in the capital, like from the latest Grönemeyer song: “Kaltes Berlin”. Drizzle, taxi lights, minor mood: “All alone together”. It's not Grönemeyer who's playing at the Volksbühne, but rather Joni Mitchell. The famous song about the two sides from which you can look at the clouds, love and life without really understanding any of it. You look and look in the mirror and at the time and yet you learn nothing true about yourself and the world. The whole thing is now too overshadowed, too obscured by the great incomprehensibility that goes under the code names artificial intelligence and digitalization and determines our inner life.

In Anna Viebrock's latest Volksbühne design, a networked refrigerator and a practical wall bed play leading roles. Both objects represent the standard of a comfortable community in which three middle-aged guys from the early 21st century live and suffer – primarily from themselves, but also a little from each other. Your situation as a calendar saying: “Everyone has to go to the doctor, but no one goes.”

Lots of laughter

Claudia, Paul and Stefan are the names of the three characters who are played here by Fabian Hinrichs as the schizophrenic possibilities of a single consciousness. He, who at the beginning reveals his wounded body to the audience's gaze like a modern Man of Sorrows, changes roles in classic slapstick style with the help of a single accessory. A pair of glasses or a sweater thrown on is enough to let another character speak. Especially in the short-syllable dialogues, there is a lot of laughter right at the beginning, for example when Hinrichs changes his costume five times, only to quietly say “yes” again and again. The comedy arises primarily from the fact that Hinrichs doesn't rush from one role to the other, but rather takes all the time in the world for his personality changes, strolling calmly, almost melancholically from one guy to the other. And he always looks so serious, as if he were playing against one thing above all else: the big issue.

Lonelier than ever

It's an entertaining evening at the theater. Hinrichs reproduces the conversational situations of a milieu thrown into thoughtlessness without imitating them. With his hesitant, almost modest style of representation, he does not present his figures as exhibits, but rather as witnesses to a damaged form of society. While the family has long been lost as an ideal of togetherness, the living community is now reaching its last hour. Because here only the intelligent objects network with each other, while the residents, who only share space but no longer share feelings, are lonelier than ever. The idea that the painful world of the 21st century could be illustrated most succinctly by talking refrigerators seems a bit old-fashioned – the author and director Pollesch is now also sixty plus – and yet Hinrichs' disturbed relationship to technology develops a tragicomic one here Effect. In every sentence he says to Siri, you can hear the sadness about his own insignificance.