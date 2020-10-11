Theater Playwright and director Tuomas Parkkinen has been chosen as the director of Theater Jurka

“Jurka has an uncompromising, experimental theater and a glorious history,” says Tuomas Parkkinen, who will start as the director of the theater.

Helsinki resident The playwright and theater and opera director have been chosen as the director of Theater Jurka Tuomas Parkkinen, 51.

He will start the task right away.

“Jurka has an uncompromising, experimental theater and a glorious history. I have long focused on major productions and a wide picture. Now I also get to realize the core of theater, which is the sacred union of writer, spectator, and actor. This is natural in room theater, ”Parkkinen says in the theatre’s press release.

He has previously been appointed Administrative Secretary of the Theater Lilli Earl.

Parked During his career, he has directed monologues, chamber plays, satire, comedy and, in recent years, several major musical theater and opera productions in Helsinki, Tampere and Turku, among others.

He has written 16 plays, including opera librettos, musical and opera tears. His best-known works are opera My brother’s guard (2018), musical Tom of Finland (2017), Comedy Kekkonen – from birth to immortality (2012), Madaamit (2008) and Stand up, Jesus! (2003) as well as music comedy Seppo Ruohonen – brother of Mati and Tepo (1997).

This autumn, Parkkinen has directed, among other things, the Seinäjoki City Theater Evitan and the Oulu Opera Fidelion.

Parkkisen written and directed by an opera The Silent inherit the land opera from the Lapua movement will have its premiere next June at the Ilmajoki Music Festival.