Theater | Peter the dolphin was the victim of a strange animal experiment in the 60s – did he really fall in love with his keeper, asks a Finnish playwright

Award-winning playwright Pipsa Lonka wants to look at the world from an animal’s point of view, not a human’s. In his new play, he writes about a well-known lab dolphin who committed suicide.

In 1965 the house on the Virgin Islands was filled with water. Margaret Howe Lovatt and the young bottlenose dolphin Peter settled there to live. The purpose was for Margaret to teach Peter English.

The dolphin’s name wasn’t Peter though, we don’t know what it was. Dolphins have individual names, sounds they use to call themselves and their fellow species.

And of course the dolphin didn’t “live” in the house, it was imprisoned there.

The experiment ended with Peter’s suicide.

Now award-winning playwright Pipsa Lonka has written a novelty play on the subject Peter lived in a house, a dolphin from point to point (2024). It examines the paradox of animal love, when human “love” can destroy an animal.

The play was rarely first published as a book. In 2026, it will be performed by the art collective Wauhaus.

Lonka considers literature to be his primary means of expression. However, there is no tradition of reading a play in Finland, unlike for example in Anglo-Saxon countries.

“You can’t hope that the plays will be read if they are not published as books,” he argued.

The elastic Lonka was inspired to tell Peter’s story after watching a documentary on animal experiments in 2014. by Christopher Riley The Girl who Talked to Dolphins describes the relationship between Peter and Margaret.

“It bothered me.”

He says that he has seen the documentary dozens of times since then.

Lonka says that the play is a harsh genre that can accommodate little. That’s why he had to leave out a lot of topics that come up in the documentary.

“You had to choose which darkness to look into,” he says.

For example, two other dolphins in the house were subjected to LSD experiments.

The American neuroscientist was also left out of John Lilly the actual starting point of the experiment led and funded by NASA. Teaching English to the dolphin was an attempt to practice communication in case of encountering an alien life form. That is, aliens.

The documentary about Peter the dolphin and Margaret Howe Lovatt inspired Pipsa Lonka to write her new play.

Hip the production is linked to post-humanist thinking, where attempts are made to find ways to describe the world in a less human-centered way.

“World War II, nuclear bombs and the Holocaust shattered humanity as it was conceived. Absurd theater was born as a reaction to that loss of meaning,” he says.

“I think that we are living in an era of climate change and species loss in a similar situation, where the old ideas about humanity are no longer true.”

Animals have appeared in Lonka’s productions before. Second nature -play he dealt with farm animals. It had its premiere in Swedish at Teatteri Viirus in 2018. The side-by-side depiction of people and seagulls flocking on a beach holiday Intimacy of four days was performed in Viirus in Swedish in 2022 and in Finnish in Espoo theater in 2024. Additional performances are coming next year. All the shows have received rave reviews.

The hip says that Second nature -play was his “personal animal twist”.

“That’s when animals of another species became the subject of my play for the first time, and telling about them was problematized.”

By other species of animals, he means animals other than man, who is also an animal. He uses he and he pronouns for animals.

Hip says that fauna is absent from the dramaturgical tradition. In educational animal fables, animals have only served as metaphors for humans.

“I was so used to their absence that I hadn’t thought I could write about animals and animal relationships in a play,” says Lonka.

“The invisibility of animals in the theater reflects their position in society. For my part, I can break this state of invisibility and silence and thereby participate in the discussion about society’s values.”

Pipsa Lonka thinks that due to climate change and species loss, we live in a situation where the old ideas about humanity are no longer true.

In the new in the play, Lonka needed to approach the animal on an individual level instead of the herd and flock.

“I wanted to ask what the relationships between individuals are, and how one human individual and one animal individual communicate and are together.”

In the dolphin experiment, Peter and Margaret stayed in a house filled up to their knees with water alone for half a year. Margaret taught Peter English, and when the young dolphin became restless, she let him socialize with the female dolphins living in the house’s outdoor pool.

Eventually, the young male’s mating spree became so disturbing that Margaret decided to satisfy the dolphin herself so that the teaching could continue.

“It wasn’t sexual on my part, maybe sensual,” says Margaret in the documentary 50 years after the experiment.

When the experiment did not receive further funding, Peter was transferred to a laboratory in Miami, where he lived in a cramped pool among his own feces. Finally, Peter stopped breathing.

It is possible because dolphin breathing is voluntary. If the living conditions become impossible, the dolphins stop breathing and sink to the bottom.

In the documentary Peter’s decision is interpreted as the result of a broken heart.

“One could rather talk about Stockholm syndrome,” says Lonka – that is, when a hostage falls in love with his captor.

“Margaret and Peter’s relationship must have had some kind of affection dictated by necessity. The dolphin attached itself to the human because there was no other option.”

The paradox of animal love depicted in the play is also familiar to Lonka, a former cat and dog owner.

“I recognize the desire that that animal from another species would like to be with me and we would have a special relationship. It is very close to the desire to own.”

Nothing in the play is fictional. The play is like a lyrical soliloquy and debate, in which the writer-narrator, very much like Lonka, struggles with the question of how Peter’s suffering can and should be described.

Like Lonka’s other plays, this one was born in interaction with other artists and scientists.

Linka has been involved in thinking about the conceptualization of animals in science and art Can you tell an animal? in the project and Elokirjo’s voiceless and speak for them in the project, which focuses on the effect of the language used in life on emotions and thus on attitudes.

Docent of animal and environmental ethics leading the projects Elisa Aaltolan thinking has greatly influenced Lonka’s work. Lonka says that Aaltola’s dissertation The moral value of animals (2004) was Second nature -the mainstay of the play.

Language was long considered a sign of human superiority. Now we know otherwise. For example, a Dutch philosopher-writer Eva Meijer has written in his work What do whales sing about? The fascinating language of animals (2018) among other things about the rich communication of dolphins.

Peter never learned to speak English. The sound formed in the breathing hole rather imitates the intonation of human language. Lonka described the sounds of the dolphin’s own language for the play based on the documentary.

“Other dolphin sounds have been used in the documentary, but by listening carefully it was possible to distinguish Peter’s own voice from the crowd.”

Lonka says that writing about Peter’s fate violated his identity as an animal lover. He understood that human love does not automatically lead to animal well-being.

That’s a good thing for him.

“Maybe we should break up a bit as a sport as well. The self-confidence with which we exploit other species and the environment leads us to destruction.”

Pipsa Lonka’s plays have been translated into several languages.