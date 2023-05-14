Theater | Paavo Westerberg does something “absolutely crazy” and starts a new theater with a hit play and three star actors

The hit play written by the French Yasmina Reza almost thirty years ago asks what art is. “I believe that the effects of theater can swim deep into society,” says Paavo Westerberg, who directed the play to the new theater.

Ingmar Bergman the show based on the TV series became hugely popular. Even though the Kaupunginteatteri stand can accommodate 923 spectators, all 23 acts of the show were almost sold out. In total of Fanny and Alexander saw 20,000 spectators, the theater says.

While doing the interview, Westerberg’s new direction, which will have its premiere at the Savoy Art– there are ten days until the premiere of the show. So the director is again in a situation where everything is more or less uncertain – albeit enthusiastic.

“It’s a really wonderful feeling. Excited and excited, we are in that super-sensitive work phase where the show starts to show its potential.”

A lot of work has been done for the show, says Westerberg.

“Hopefully, now is the time for harvesting. You never know what kind of fruit will come. Art is such that we can do many things, but the final sum also always includes something like a miracle.”

This is probably why the director can still have a few days before the premiere, as happened to Westerberg once of Fanny and Alexander from previews.

“There was an acquaintance sitting behind me in the audience. When the show was over, I turned and happened to look at him. He couldn’t see me but his face looked like I thought he hated the show, this is a disaster.”

After half an hour, an acquaintance received a long message, which ended with the fact that he could have watched the show indefinitely, Westerberg says.

Pending existent, Yasmine Rezan Art-play based on the premiere is even more exciting than usual, because Westerberg is involved not only as a director, but also as a theater manager.

Art is Westerberg’s friend, producer By Pete Eklund with the new one he founded of the Nordic Theater Company first production. So there are so-called chips in the game in a completely different way than in established, state-funded “institutional theaters”.

“So this is really crazy stuff. Lovely, but crazy.”

With Hullu, Westerberg suggests that the future of revenue-funded theater is entirely up to the audience.

“So far it looks promising, but we’ll see when the bills are paid,” says Westerberg and laughs.

Of art the premiere was supposed to be already a year ago, but since the situation due to the corona pandemic was uncertain from the beginning of 2022, it was decided to postpone the premiere by popular vote. Because of the transfer Samuli Edelmann’s acting instead Taneli Mäkelä. In addition to him, they will take the stage Eero Aho and Aku Hirviniemi.

All three have plenty of fame and star energy on a Finnish scale – which inevitably raises the question of whether it is possible to make such productions only with widely known actors.

“Well, we started experimenting like this and maybe this in a certain way suited this opening story. But of course, since we are dependent on income financing, it doesn’t hurt if people reserve tickets.”

Westerberg is happy to be involved in a new type of territorial occupation, which also employs professionals in the field. At the same time, he is a little pained by the fact that it is difficult to say anything certain about the theater at this point.

“Time will tell how this will turn out. But Pete and I both have, to say the least, a shy desire to leave some trace that will enrich this Finnish system.”

The income-financed own production has increased Westerberg’s already great respect for the state-supported theater system even greater.

“In a small language area, it is absolutely necessary in terms of cultural politics that we have a state-supported art organization.”

French Yasmina Rezan (b. 1959) Art (Art) had its premiere in Paris in 1994, and it quickly became a worldwide hit, which has been performed both in London and on Broadway in New York. in Finland Art was seen for the first time in 1997 at the National Theatre. The play has been translated into Finnish Arto af Hallström and Inkeri Kivirikko.

The play is about three men, Serge, Marc and Yvan, whose long friendship is shaken when Serge buys a white board for 200,000 francs. The role of Serge is played by Eero Aho, Marcin Taneli Mäkelä and Yvanin Aku Hirviniemi.

“Apparently, Reza’s text is a comedic drama about the friendship between men, which the white board starts to mess up. But there are big, fundamental questions at the center,” Westerberg describes.

Described as an “actors’ play”, the work is a solid entity, which, according to Westerberg, can also be viewed Moliere– traditions.

“It’s more like waving florettes than hitting with swords. A delicately tuned and quite minimalist thing.”

In Fanny and Alexander the director Westerberg had 17 actors and 80 sets in his account. Of art three actors and one set feel in many ways… smaller.

“ “People need things that are of no use.”

Bergman’s there are of course differences in directing the epic sense and Reza’s concise text, Westerberg reflects. But then it ends up that there is more in common.

“The piece is made together with others and planned, there is a deadline and one day the premiere. But the aim is always that the public doesn’t have to think what we’ve thought. But that they could experience the work.”

In Reza’s work, there is a lot of room for each viewer’s own experience. That’s why Westerberg says he’s a little careful about how much he talks about his own interpretation.

“One thing there is, of course, what art is. Reza says there through Marc’s mouth that he began to think about his friendship with Serge from a new perspective after Serge quite seriously used the word deconstruction.”

Serge sees that the white board has everything, and that new meanings always emerge from the interpretation of the board.

“And then Marc thinks it’s just bullshit. There is this polarization that exists even in this time, which side you are on.”

Westerberg recalls that in 1997 he remembered from the show how cruel Serge, Marc and Yvan were to each other. Now the theme of forgiveness and honesty has become central.

“Even non-male members of the working group have commented that they recognize their own friendships there. It’s amazing how Reza’s gaze is so precise: at the same time both tender and loving and cruel.”

Ever such a popular theater performance such as 20,000 spectators Fanny and Alexanderwill lose significantly in terms of viewership, if you compare it to, for example, Tappara, who won the SM league, gathered more than 300,000 viewers in their home matches this season.

Paavo Westerberg still by no means agrees to accept theater as a marginal genre.

“I believe that the effects of theater can swim deep into society and be powerful. Even if it is initially a marginal group that witnesses some performance event, if something strong enough is transferred from there, thoughts and observations begin to move forward in society.”

Westerberg emphasizes that by effects he does not mean any benefit perspective.

“But the fact that theater and art above all is a sign that society exists. People need things that have no use, but that exist only for the sake of beauty. Sometimes I think that maybe that’s why the theater exists: to remind us that there is beauty and hope in the world.”

Paavo Westerberg says that performances are planned for Taitee later in other parts of Finland as well.