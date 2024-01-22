Teatro di Roma: “This evening we will perform a story”

“This evening we will recite the subject”, one might say quoting the great Luigi Pirandello on the affair of the Theater of Rome. The facts: Luca De Fusco was nominated by right general manager of the theater in Rome and all hell broke loose.

The new director was appointed by the Foundation's Board of Directors by two members indicated by the Region and the Ministry of Culture, President Francesco Siciliano was absent and the municipal councilor Natalia di Iorio.

“An invalid meeting”, protests Siciliano quickly and quickly while Federico Mollicone, head of FdI Culture replies: “No forcing”. It really seems that the work of a lucid intellectual like Antonio Gramsci on the question of “cultural hegemony” has borne fruit over the years: all the corners of culture are historically in the hands of the left, especially cinema and the Soviets knew this well, having made it the main art of propaganda with Sergej Mikhailovich Ėjzenštejn who with “the battleship Potemkin” and “October” was able to set revolutionary spirits on fire and speak to “proletarians all over the world”.

The concept that also the Culture communicated had certainly not escaped Nazi Germany given that Leni Riefenstahl, the director of films such asThe triumph of the will” And “Olympia”, are considered cornerstones of political propaganda.

Having said that, Culture does not immediately repay short-term politics but does so in the long term and for this reason it is essential to be present because it changes society profoundly.

A book, a film can change people's lives. And the Minister of Culture understood this very well Gennaro Sangiuliano who since he took office has brought forward a intelligent cultural policy completely different from that of his predecessor Dario Franceschini.

There was the beautiful exhibition on magazines from the early 1900s which was held from 15 June to 17 September last at the Galleria degli Uffizi in Florence. A great success with the public and a unique opportunity to meet intellectuals of the caliber of Giovanni Papini and Giuseppe Prezzolini.

The public became acquainted with magazines such as “La Voce”, by Prezzolini and then “Lacerba” by Ardengo Soffici, Aldo Palazzeschi and Giovanni Papini. And then, on the edge of futurism, with the magazine “Poesia” by Filippo Tommaso Marinetti. But not all magazines are conservative, nationalist or “right-wing”.

In the exhibition you can also see “The liberal revolution” by Pietro Gobetti and “L'Ordine Nuovo” by Antonio Gramsci, founder of the PCI. Later he exhibited on Tolkien, the author of “The Lord of the Rings” and Italo Calvino. Also expected event about a complex intellectual as Pierpaolo Pasoliniin 2015, proving that Sangiuliano's vision is not limited to the conservative right as it is that of the left.

Returning therefore to the issue of the Theater of Rome, the Democratic Party should realize how the right won the elections and that therefore, democratically, things are changing. But if in past governments the right itself had considered culture secondary in this one Meloni government things are no longer like this.

Sangiuliano, as an intellectual, is perfectly aware of the power of Culture and does his utmost to make it effective in society to produce change, as well as delight men with art.

Instead, every time a nomination is made in this field, there is a general outcry from authors, actors and even labourers. “Scholars, doctors and scholars” they take to the field, they bang the pots, they march like good little soldiers of Ideology to the beat of the drum of politics. But a new time has come and things are changing, as they should be in a democratic nation. The excessive power of the left is slowly being undermined, day after day, men change, ideas change and other points of view are called to show all the complexity of reality.

READ ALSO: Trump will save the world from chaos. The USA always wars with the Democrats

Subscribe to the newsletter

