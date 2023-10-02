Home page politics

From: Christiane Kühl

The dream islands of the Maldives are strategically located in the Indian Ocean. India and China are fighting for influence on the island nation in order to cement their regional dominance. Now it’s an advantage for Beijing.

His main campaign slogan was “India out!” Mohamed Muizzu has now won the runoff election for the presidency of the Maldives and will take office in November. With 54 percent of the vote, the previous mayor of the capital Malé sent the India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Solih into the opposition. And with it an entire country: India. Traditionally, the Maldives have always been part of New Delhi’s sphere of influence. In this respect, the election of the 45-year-old Muizzu is also a point victory for Beijing in the long-distance duel for supremacy in the Indian Ocean.

Because the Maldives are not just a place of longing for sun-hungry holidaymakers. But they are also strategically located in the middle of the Indian Ocean: 300 nautical miles southwest of the tip of the Indian subcontinent, close to international maritime trade routes. China’s oil deliveries from the Gulf region pass by the archipelago. The People’s Republic has therefore been struggling with India for influence on the island paradise for some time. The Maldives are much closer to India than to China, which is thousands of kilometers further east. But China has long been projecting its naval power far into the Indian Ocean. Chinese ships were involved in the international operation against pirates off the Horn of Africa. And China has its only overseas naval base in the tiny state of Djibouti on the Red Sea.

Tiny island state with great geostrategic importance

Small but strategically important countries repeatedly become the arena of competition between larger powers vying for regional dominance. Only around 500,000 people, primarily of Muslim faith, live in the Maldives. The total land area of ​​the archipelago of 1,200 islands and atolls is less than 300 square kilometers – 80 percent of which is expected to no longer be habitable by 2050 due to climate change and the associated rise in sea level.

But China has already shown in the South Pacific that it considers small island states to be strategically important enough to forge alliances with them. For example, Beijing concluded a security agreement with the Solomon Islands – which raised alarm bells in Australia and the United States USA let it shrill. Since then, the USA has been active again in the Pacific and is trying to build alliances there.

The Maldives: see-saw politics between China and India

This competition between great powers became a fault line in the domestic politics of the Maldives about ten years ago. The Maldives only gained independence from Great Britain in 1965 and were in the direct sphere of influence of nearby India for four decades. The Maldives has been a democracy since 2008. The break with India came in 2103. At that time, Abdulla Yameen became president – and he suddenly turned to China.

Under Yameen, the island nation joined China’s New Silk Road infrastructure program and signed a trade agreement with Beijing. Yameen sought Chinese loans for tourism and infrastructure projects. At that time, China built, among other things, a new runway at the international airport and huge residential complexes on artificially raised land. Criticism grew that Yameen was driving the country into a Chinese debt trap. He also acted increasingly autocratic.

And so in the 2018 elections, Solih, another India-friendly politician, came to power. “Huge damage has been caused by projects that were only implemented for political reasons and at a loss,” he railed at his inauguration. He pursued an “India first” policy and withdrew from Yameen’s trade agreement with Beijing. In return, India approved $1.4 billion to help the Maldives repay loans to China. India also gave funding for community development projects, a new cancer hospital, a new port and further modernization of the airport. India was allowed to station small military regiments in the Maldives. In 2022, China friend Yameen was sentenced to eleven years in prison for corruption.

China wanted again in the Maldives

Great friend of China: The upcoming President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu at a campaign event © MOHAMED AFRAH/AFP

Muizzu now wants to expel these Indian soldiers from the country, something he promised during the election campaign. He had accused the government of endangering national security by stationing Indian soldiers and of giving New Delhi too much influence. This found fertile ground among Islamist groups, among others; the mood turned against India again. Last year, Muizzu had already given a delegation of officials from the Chinese Communist Party pledged that his party’s return to the presidency would “write another chapter in the strong relationship between our two countries.” China should be pleased with the result. At least for five years, Beijing will once again be the number one superpower in the Maldives. Holidaymakers from all over the world, on the other hand, probably don’t care who rules Malé: they come because of the dream tropical beaches.